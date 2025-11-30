Harley Reed Equips Journalists with ESG Skills To Drive Accountability

Story By: Dennis Ato Keelson

Harley Reed, a renowned international professional services firm, has organised a capacity-building training on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Sustainability for editors and senior journalists from various media outlets in Accra.

The one-day training, which brought together about twenty (20) journalists, was held at Harley Reed’s head office in Adabraka, Accra, on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

The training aimed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively communicate ESG and sustainability issues to companies and the public. It also sought to promote informed media engagement to enhance accountability and support Ghana’s planned transition to mandatory ESG reporting by 2027.

Addressing the media after her presentation, the General Manager of Advisory Services at Harley Reed and an ESG expert, Cima Sholotan, explained that the media plays a key role in advocacy and in highlighting issues that matter to different stakeholders—not just the general public.

She highlighted the need for the media to enhance its own awareness of ESG to help companies become more aware and ultimately move that awareness into action.

“The media’s involvement will push organisations to take the steps they should be taking at this stage. So, at this point, advocacy and awareness creation are essential,” she noted.

Madam Sholotan stated, “As most of us are aware, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 1 and 2 are set to become mandatory reporting standards within the next couple of years, especially here in Ghana. Companies must prepare ahead of time. Beyond compliance, ESG creates significant business value, and we want organisations to begin tapping into the opportunities it presents.”

She outlined several implications of the new standards. “First, there are issues related to public trust, access to public information, and data transparency. Investors, in particular, will require this information from organisations. This is why early preparation is the best strategy, rather than rushing when IFRS S1 and S2 reporting becomes compulsory for Ghanaian companies.”

She used the opportunity to call on small medium enterprise (SMEs) to also join this journey, adding that they will inevitably be part of the compliance ecosystem. “It is important for them to begin building awareness now,” she urged.

“We are calling for increased understanding across the private sector and government, and urging SMEs to seek knowledge on how ESG can enhance their business performance, as well as support them with compliance and reporting responsibilities,” she stated.

Earlier, in a welcome address, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Harley Reed, William Tagoe, stressed the importance of ESG and how it impacts businesses and society.

He encouraged companies to move beyond mere compliance and genuinely integrate ESG considerations into their operations.

“Companies should focus on adding value to the country’s development, rather than just ticking boxes. Materiality assessments should be conducted in an inclusive and transparent manner, engaging with various stakeholders, including media professionals,” he indicated.

He advised companies to be honest and accurate in their ESG reporting, avoiding greenwashing and providing data to support their claims. He also emphasised the role of media professionals in holding companies accountable for their ESG claims and urged them to engage with stakeholders to identify material topics that matter to the country and its people.

For her part, the Country Director of Harley Reed Ghana, Edith Uyovbukerhi, said the firm operates in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Côte d’Ivoire.

“Our aim is to support businesses to find the right solutions and drive transformation, and ESG naturally aligns with that mission,” she said.

She explained that the training was initiated after journalists who had attended previous forums requested a deeper understanding of ESG.

“Many people have heard the term, and it’s often confused with CSR. So, when we realised that even experienced journalists needed clarity, we knew there was a broader community of respected editors and media professionals who needed this knowledge as well,” she noted.

According to Mrs. Uyovbukerhi, the training was not a one-off event but the beginning of a journey her outfit is offering to the media.

About Harley Reed

Harley Reed is an international professional services firm, headquartered in the UK and with a growing Pan-African footprint. Our core offerings are Advisory Services, Knowledge Services, and Assurance Services. For over 34 years, we have prided ourselves on our commitment to excellence and our ability to provide tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients. Find out more here: https://harleyreed.com/