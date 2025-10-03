Happy Agbenyenu Enrolls Over 5,000 in Health Insurance Across North Dayi

Residents across the North Dayi Constituency have hailed a massive health insurance registration and renewal exercise spearheaded singlehandedly by Mr. Happy Agbenyenu, which ran continuously from 5th May to 21st May 2025.

The 17-day program covered all 23 electoral areas of the constituency, bringing relief to thousands of households. According to organizers, more than 5,000 people successfully enrolled or renewed their membership in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The exercise reached communities including Tsrukpe Dukuman & Tota, Wusuta Gadze, Aveme Resettlement, Awate Todzi, Botoku, Wuve/Tokorme, Agata/Agatanyigbe, Vakpo Todzi, Dunyo, Wademaxe, Anfoega Dzana, and several others.

Mr. Agbenyenu described the initiative as a response to the pressing health needs of the people. “Access to healthcare should not be a privilege. By ensuring that every eligible person in North Dayi has health insurance, we are reducing the financial burden on families and helping save lives,” he noted.

Importance of Access to Health Insurance

Health experts stress that access to the NHIS is vital for rural and urban dwellers alike. It guarantees affordable healthcare, eases pressure on families during emergencies, and ensures that preventive and curative services are within reach for the most vulnerable groups. For many in North Dayi, the exercise meant that illnesses or accidents would no longer push families into debt or poverty.

In addition to the health drive, Mr. Agbenyenu has also invested in local infrastructure, including the construction of a car park and a waiting area for the Anfoega District Police Station, further contributing to the community’s development beneficiary police station.

Residents and traditional leaders alike have praised the gesture, calling it a bold step that highlights the power of community-driven initiatives in improving lives.