Hamas Offers Trump 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Hamas has drafted a direct letter to President Donald Trump proposing a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for releasing half of the remaining hostages, according to senior Trump administration officials speaking to Fox News.

The militant group’s proposal requests Trump personally guarantee the temporary truce, which would see the immediate release of approximately 24 of the 48 hostages still held in Gaza. The letter is currently with Qatari officials and expected to reach the White House this week, sources confirmed.

The development coincides with mounting international pressure on Israel following Sunday’s formal recognition of Palestinian statehood by the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal. The coordinated diplomatic move marks a significant shift away from U.S. policy and deepens Israel’s growing isolation on the international stage.

Trump administration officials view Hamas’s proposal as likely insufficient, given the president’s demand for the immediate release of all hostages rather than partial releases. The offer represents only half of the estimated 20 living hostages and 28 bodies believed held in Gaza, falling short of Trump’s previously stated requirements.

Qatar has maintained its role as primary mediator in ceasefire negotiations between Hamas, Israel, and the United States throughout the 11-month conflict. Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff previously accused Hamas of lacking genuine commitment to peace talks when negotiations collapsed in June.

The timing of Hamas’s overture appears strategic, coming as Trump engages with world leaders during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Growing international calls for Palestinian recognition have created additional diplomatic pressure on the U.S. administration to broker a resolution.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his country’s recognition decision Sunday, stating the move aimed to “revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution”. The recognition reverses decades of Western unwillingness to accept Palestinian sovereignty before a permanent settlement with Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the recognition announcements, declaring that Palestinian statehood would not be established west of the Jordan River. He characterized the diplomatic moves as rewarding terrorism following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attacks that triggered the current war.

Trump has opposed unilateral Palestinian recognition, arguing such moves embolden extremist groups and undermine negotiated solutions. The administration tightened visa restrictions last month, threatening to revoke credentials for Palestinian officials who support unilateral recognition efforts.

The recognition decisions make the UK, Canada, and Australia the first G7 nations to formally acknowledge Palestinian statehood, though Germany and Italy have indicated no intention to follow suit. More than 145 countries worldwide already recognize Palestinian sovereignty.

The Hamas letter emerges amid Israel’s intensified military operations in Gaza City, which Israeli officials describe as targeting remaining Hamas infrastructure and leadership. The offensive has displaced thousands of additional Palestinians and drawn international criticism over civilian casualties.

Trump recently issued what he termed his “last warning” to Hamas, demanding the unconditional return of all Israeli hostages taken during the October 7 attacks. The president’s ultimatum set no specific deadline but suggested consequences if Hamas fails to comply.

The proposed 60-day timeframe would provide breathing space for broader negotiations while potentially allowing humanitarian aid access to Gaza’s embattled population. However, the partial release offer may prove insufficient to satisfy either Israeli demands or Trump’s public commitments.

International humanitarian organizations have pressed for extended ceasefires to facilitate aid distribution and medical evacuations from Gaza. The territory’s healthcare system has collapsed under sustained bombardment, with most hospitals operating at severely reduced capacity.

Hamas’s direct appeal to Trump bypasses traditional diplomatic channels and acknowledges the U.S. president’s central role in any lasting resolution. The group’s willingness to engage directly suggests recognition that broader regional peace depends on American mediation.

The letter’s contents reportedly include guarantees about treatment of released hostages and commitments regarding Hamas’s future conduct during any ceasefire period. Specific details about verification mechanisms and enforcement provisions remain unclear.

Netanyahu’s government faces domestic pressure from hostage families demanding immediate action while balancing military objectives in Gaza. The prime minister’s rejection of international recognition efforts reflects concerns about legitimizing Hamas’s political objectives through diplomatic concessions.

The coordinated Western recognition of Palestinian statehood represents the most significant diplomatic challenge to Israeli policy since the war began. European capitals increasingly view recognition as necessary to prevent complete collapse of two-state solution prospects.

As diplomatic initiatives multiply, the window for negotiated resolution may be narrowing. Hamas’s letter to Trump represents both an opportunity for breakthrough and potential catalyst for further escalation if rejected outright.