Hamas Begins Releasing Israeli Hostages Under Trump-Brokered Ceasefire

After more than 783 days of captivity, the first group of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza has reportedly been transferred to Red Cross custody, marking a pivotal moment in the implementation of a ceasefire agreement that could end more than two years of devastating conflict. The releases come as US President Donald Trump arrives in the Middle East for a multinational peace summit aimed at cementing the fragile truce.

According to statements from the Israeli Defense Forces and security services, seven hostages have been handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross and are being transported to Israeli forces within the Gaza Strip. Military officials indicated they remain prepared to receive additional captives expected to be transferred later in the day. The development brings hope to families who have endured years of uncertainty and anguish since their loved ones were seized during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Under the terms of the ceasefire deal brokered by Trump’s administration, Hamas is obligated to release all 20 surviving hostages in exchange for approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli detention facilities. The agreement represents the culmination of intensive diplomatic efforts that followed a conflict which has claimed thousands of lives and left much of Gaza in ruins. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed expectations that all living hostages would be freed early Monday morning, though the precise timing remained subject to coordination with Red Cross officials.

The hostage releases triggered emotional scenes in Tel Aviv, where hundreds gathered at Hostages Square erupted in celebration as news spread. Noga, one of those present, expressed the conflicting emotions felt by many Israelis. She told AFP she felt torn between overwhelming relief for those returning and profound sadness for captives who would not survive their ordeal. The raw emotional response underscored how deeply the hostage crisis has affected Israeli society over the past two years.

The October 2023 attack by Hamas militants resulted in 251 people being taken hostage and caused the deaths of 1,219 individuals, most of them civilians, according to Israeli figures. Previous truces secured the release of all but 47 hostages, leaving families of those who remained in captivity living through what they described as endless cycles of hope and despair. For some families, Monday’s releases may finally bring closure after months of campaigning for their relatives’ freedom.

In Gaza, the ceasefire has brought a different kind of relief to a population exhausted by constant bombardment and displacement. Fatima Salem, a 38-year-old resident, described her emotional return to the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City. She told AFP her heart trembled as she searched for familiar landmarks, only to find her surroundings transformed beyond recognition. Despite finding only rubble where her home once stood, Salem expressed determination to rebuild, planning to pitch a tent near the ruins while waiting for reconstruction efforts to begin.

The scale of destruction across Gaza remains staggering, with entire neighborhoods reduced to debris and critical infrastructure severely damaged. The long-term challenge of rebuilding will require massive international assistance and years of sustained effort. Yet for many Palestinians, the immediate priority is simply the absence of airstrikes and the ability to move without fear, small freedoms they haven’t enjoyed since the conflict escalated.

Trump’s Middle East visit carries significant diplomatic weight as he seeks to consolidate what he has characterized as a major foreign policy achievement. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, the president dismissed concerns about the ceasefire’s durability with characteristic confidence. He suggested that after what he described as centuries of fighting, people on all sides were simply tired of conflict. When pressed about the agreement’s prospects, Trump declared the war over in unequivocal terms.

The president’s itinerary includes meetings with hostage families and an address to the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem before traveling to Egypt for the peace summit. The gathering in Sharm el-Sheikh will bring together leaders from more than 20 nations, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Egyptian officials. Trump will co-chair the summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, whose country has played a crucial mediating role throughout the conflict.

The summit aims to establish frameworks for lasting peace and regional stability, moving beyond the immediate ceasefire to address longer-term security arrangements. Participants will likely discuss reconstruction assistance for Gaza, security guarantees for Israel, and mechanisms to prevent future escalations. However, significant obstacles remain, including the fundamental political disputes that precipitated the conflict and the challenge of implementing agreements in a region with a history of failed peace initiatives.

Critics have questioned whether the current ceasefire can endure given the deep-seated grievances on both sides and the absence of a comprehensive political solution. Previous truces in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have often proven temporary, collapsing amid renewed violence and recriminations. The involvement of multiple international stakeholders may provide additional pressure to maintain the peace, but ultimately success will depend on commitments from the parties directly involved.

For now, though, families on both sides are focused on more immediate concerns. Israeli relatives await the return of loved ones held for more than two years, while Palestinian families hope to be reunited with thousands of detainees held in Israeli prisons. The humanitarian dimensions of the exchange underscore the human cost of the conflict, which has left scars that will take generations to heal regardless of how successfully the ceasefire holds.

The coming days will prove critical in determining whether this ceasefire marks a genuine turning point or merely a temporary pause in a decades-long conflict. International observers remain cautiously optimistic that the combination of war fatigue, diplomatic pressure, and mutual exhaustion might create conditions for a more durable peace than previous attempts achieved. However, transforming a ceasefire into lasting stability will require addressing the underlying political disputes that have fueled cycles of violence for decades.