Halfco Baby & Moor Sound Drop “1 BILLION” Featuring Slim Drumz

Ghana’s music scene continues to evolve, blending global influences with authentic local sounds. Rising voices Halfco Baby and Moor Sound have teamed up with multi-talented artist Slim Drumz to release “1 BILLION”, a track that fuses Hip-hop, Afro-swing, and dancehall into a vibrant anthem of ambition and celebration.

The chemistry between Halfco Baby and Moor Sound drives the record. Trading versus back-to-back, their flows capture the thrill of ambition, luxury, and enjoying the rewards of hard work. Their effortless synergy makes “1 BILLION” engaging from the first bar to the last.

Behind the boards, Bhankie Beatz sets the stage with pulsating production that blends modern Afro-swing rhythms, Hip-hop energy, and dancehall grooves. The beat creates a perfect canvas for the artists to shine while keeping the track infectious and globally appealing.

Adding a distinct cultural layer, Slim Drumz delivers the hook in Fante, anchoring the record firmly in Ghana while giving it an international flavor. This balance of local language and global sound positions “1 BILLION” as both uniquely Ghanaian and universally relatable.

At its core, “1 BILLION” isn’t just about wealth, it’s about dreaming big and celebrating life’s milestones. The record is made for late-night drives, packed parties, and moments of ambition. For listeners worldwide, it’s an anthem that encourages chasing greatness while enjoying the journey.

With “1 BILLION”, Halfco Baby, Moor Sound, and Slim Drumz add to the wave of Ghanaian artists shaping the global soundscape. The track embodies “Ghana to the World” energy: rooted in culture, but resonating far beyond borders.

“1 BILLION” is now available on all streaming platforms