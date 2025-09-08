Half Million Ghanaians to Protest High Rent Crisis

The National Tenants Union of Ghana (NATUG) plans to mobilise 500,000 citizens in what would become the country’s largest tenant protest, demanding urgent reforms to Ghana’s housing crisis that has left workers spending up to 90 percent of their salaries on rent.

NATUG announced its support for the National Coalition of Youth Against High Rent in Ghana, targeting both Parliament and the presidency with demands for legislative action on rent control. The protest aims to pressure government officials who have delayed housing reforms since 2020.

Recent housing data reveals the severity of Ghana’s rental crisis. Over 40% of households in Accra spend more than 30% of their income on rent, according to the Ghana Living Standards Survey. Housing experts note that rental prices have inflated due to a shortage of affordable housing options, with new constructions mostly targeting high-end markets.

NATUG Director of Communications Reindolph Afrifa-Oware criticized successive governments for failing to protect tenants from exploitative practices. He described the current Rent Control Department as ineffective and called for immediate enforcement of updated housing legislation.

The union specifically targets the outdated Rent Act of 1963, which the National Democratic Congress promised to reform in its 2024 manifesto. Despite holding a two-thirds parliamentary majority, the ruling party has not delivered on housing reform commitments, according to NATUG officials.

Ghana faces a severe housing shortage affecting millions of residents. Nine out of every ten Ghanaians rent their homes, yet government housing policies have consistently failed to address affordability concerns, NATUG Secretary-General Frederick Opoku previously stated.

The planned demonstration represents escalating frustration with Ghana’s housing market, where young professionals report spending nearly their entire salaries on accommodation. NATUG argues this crisis traps citizens in poverty cycles and undermines economic development.

The youth-led coalition has gained momentum as housing costs continue rising faster than wages across major Ghanaian cities. Similar tenant advocacy movements have emerged across Africa as urban populations struggle with affordable housing shortages.

Ghana’s housing crisis reflects broader challenges facing rapidly urbanizing African nations, where housing supply consistently lags behind demand. The protest organizers hope mass mobilization will force immediate government attention to rent control measures and affordable housing policies.