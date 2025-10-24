Hajj Agents Applaud Passport Reforms Easing Pilgrim Travel Burden

Ghana Hajj Agents in the Upper East Region have praised the government’s decentralized passport acquisition system, describing it as a game changer that eliminates the financial and logistical burden pilgrims previously faced when traveling to Accra for passport applications.

The commendation comes as Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa continues rolling out comprehensive passport reforms that include regional application centers, dedicated Hajj booths, and expedited processing specifically designed to ease the pilgrimage experience. For years, prospective pilgrims from northern regions spent considerable resources traveling hundreds of kilometers to the capital just to submit passport applications, creating unnecessary stress during an already expensive spiritual journey.

Under the new system, passport application centers now operate in all sixteen regional capitals, with special Hajj booths established to cater specifically to Muslim pilgrims preparing for their sacred journey to Mecca. This represents a dramatic shift from the previous centralized model where Accra’s passport office handled the overwhelming majority of applications, leading to long queues, extended delays, and opportunities for exploitation by middlemen.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has gone further by establishing satellite passport offices at the Hajj Village in Accra, marking the first time in Ghana’s history that passports can be processed directly at the pilgrimage staging area. Ablakwa announced during the commissioning that passports for Hajj pilgrims would be issued within three working days, with some applicants receiving theirs within 24 to 48 hours.

What makes the initiative particularly significant for pilgrims is the cost structure. The expedited service, which would typically cost GH₵700 and above through regular channels, remains available at the standard passport fee of GH₵500 for Hajj applicants. This pricing decision reflects the government’s commitment to making the pilgrimage more accessible, especially after reducing overall Hajj costs from GH₵75,000 in 2024 to GH₵62,000 in 2025, with a further reduction to GH₵60,000 planned for 2026.

Hajj agents, who coordinate travel logistics for thousands of pilgrims annually, have expressed particular appreciation for how the reforms eliminate unnecessary expenses. Previously, agents had to factor in accommodation, transportation, and sometimes multiple trips to Accra for their clients, adding thousands of cedis to pilgrimage costs before travelers even reached Saudi Arabia.

The broader passport reform agenda encompasses several ambitious initiatives. The Ministry has implemented a 24-hour passport processing system running three shifts to reduce waiting times dramatically. Plans are also underway to deliver passports directly to applicants at their homes or offices through courier services, eliminating the need for multiple visits to passport offices.

Additionally, the ministry is working with the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation to interface the Ghana Card system with passport applications. This would allow citizens with Ghana Cards to skip the biometric data collection step entirely, as that information would already be captured in the national identification database.

The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana recently confirmed that 42 Hajj agents have been accredited for the 2026 pilgrimage, with Hajj 2026 anticipated to begin in Saudi Arabia between late May and early June based on the Islamic lunar calendar. An estimated 5,000 Ghanaian pilgrims are expected to travel to Mecca for the 2025 Hajj, all of whom will benefit from the streamlined passport acquisition process.

For Upper East Region agents operating far from Accra, the reforms represent more than administrative convenience. They signal government recognition that passport services should be equally accessible to all Ghanaians regardless of geography, and that the pilgrimage experience should not be complicated by bureaucratic obstacles that add unnecessary financial strain.

As Ghana transitions to chip-embedded passports with enhanced security features and continues expanding passport service delivery nationwide, the focus on reducing barriers for specific groups like Hajj pilgrims demonstrates how targeted reforms can address real community needs while improving overall system efficiency.