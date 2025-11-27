Hajia Samira resumes Phase One of Ashanti win with Bawumia Campaign from 1-9 December.

After briefly pausing her regional campaign tour to avoid any seeming clash or confusion with Naa Torshie, Hajia Samira Bawumia is set to resume the first phase of her Ashanti Region tour from 1st to 9th December.

With renewed energy, she is expected to cover 18 constituencies, completing her engagement with 30 out of 47 constituencies in the region for her first phase .

She will continue to make a strong case for her husband’s impeccable record and selfless contributions towards the development of the party in the last 23 years, making the ideal presidential candidate for the party in the December 2028 general elections.

Her message also appears to resonate well with the delegates, restoring hope, commitment and dedication amongst the grassroots of the party, as delegates give full assurance of their readiness to vote massively for Dr. Bawumia come January 31st.