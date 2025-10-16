Hailey Bieber prioritises child security after billion-dollar Rhode exit

American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber has revealed that the majority of her $1 billion windfall from selling her skincare brand Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty will be reserved for her young son’s future, signalling a measured approach to wealth management following one of beauty industry’s most significant recent acquisitions.

The 28-year-old discussed her financial strategy in an interview with WSJ Magazine for its Innovators Issue, emphasising caution despite the unprecedented scale of the transaction. “I want to preserve that for my son’s future. It’s an amount of money that I have not dealt with before, so I just want to be smart with it,” Bieber stated. The deliberate framing reflects a generational shift among younger entrepreneurs toward long-term wealth preservation over immediate consumption.

Bieber shares one-year-old Jack Blue with her husband, pop star Justin Bieber, whom she married in 2018. Her commitment to securing his future through strategic investment represents a departure from celebrity stereotypes about sudden wealth management. She intends to invest the funds wisely, though she’s declined to provide specifics about particular investment vehicles or financial advisors guiding her decisions.

Rhode, launched in 2022, achieved rapid market penetration in the competitive skincare sector before e.l.f. Beauty acquired it earlier this year in a deal reportedly valued at up to $1 billion. The acquisition underscored growing investor appetite for celebrity-led beauty brands with authentic market presence and demonstrated consumer loyalty. Despite the sale, Bieber retained significant operational influence as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation, overseeing creative direction, product development, and marketing strategy.

Her approach to brand ownership reflects learned lessons from previous brand partnerships. “I had lent my name enough times to see how it benefited that company. I knew for a fact that if I’m doing this, I have to be the majority owner,” Bieber explained, outlining why Rhode required her controlling stake rather than a licensing arrangement. This ownership model proved attractive to e.l.f. Beauty, whose acquisition price reflected the brand’s founder-driven success metrics.

Bieber maintains a deliberate boundary between her professional entrepreneurship and family privacy. When discussing her approach to media exposure for her son, she said that public visibility remains off-limits until he can meaningfully understand and discuss such exposure. The protective stance contrasts sharply with celebrity culture’s traditional tendency toward child-focused social media content.

The entrepreneur continues active engagement with Rhode’s development, functioning as strategic advisor to the combined company post-acquisition. Her husband frequently participates in product testing, with Bieber noting that friends also serve as informal trial users. “I’m product-obsessed,” she remarked, highlighting the obsessive attention to detail that propelled Rhode’s initial market success.

Her billion-dollar transition demonstrates how founder-led entrepreneurship can yield substantial returns without requiring continuous operational involvement. The strategic advisor role allows Bieber to maintain creative influence while deploying capital toward long-term wealth accumulation and family security.