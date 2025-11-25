Gyedu-Blay Ambolley Reveals Inspiration Behind Simigwa Genre

Veteran Ghanaian musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has revealed the unlikely origins of Simigwa, the highlife-jazz-funk fusion genre he created that has become a staple of African dance music.

Speaking on Kafui Dey’s show monitored, Ambolley explained that the inspiration came from a Liberian man in Takoradi known locally as Ara, who displayed unique rhythms and movements despite being mentally challenged.

“The genesis of it came from a mad man. He was murmuring, and we just observed. That feeling and rhythm inspired us to create a dance and music that people couldn’t resist,” Ambolley said.

The musician emphasised that Simigwa reflects his identity as the “son of a warrior,” a name and heritage that have guided his life and music. He described how his early exposure to local bands in Takoradi, combined with influences from international artists like James Brown, Stevie Wonder, and Miles Davis, shaped his innovative style.

Ambolley wanted his music to transcend local boundaries and resonate internationally. “When we played in America, people could hear the jazz, the afro rhythms, the highlife, it all came together,” he explained.

The artist recounted his early musical education, starting with drums and later transitioning to guitar. He highlighted how observational learning and mentorship from local musicians in his community fueled his creative development.

Ambolley stressed the importance of using one’s talents responsibly. “Everybody has something to offer to the world. Mine is music, and it’s not just playing music but informing people through it,” he said.

Simigwa has influenced generations of African musicians and continues to shape contemporary African dance music. The genre blends traditional highlife with jazz improvisation and funk rhythms, creating a distinctive sound that has gained international recognition.