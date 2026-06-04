Gyan Hails Yirenkyi As Natural Talent After Wales Goal

Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan has praised young midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi as a natural talent after his goal and standout display in Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Wales.

Yirenkyi, 20, scored Ghana’s goal in the friendly at Cardiff City Stadium on June 2 and impressed with his composure, positioning and link play before Wales equalised late.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Gyan said the FC Nordsjaelland player’s rise had been remarkable and that his influence went well beyond the goal. “He’s a natural talent, the way he’s rising is very incredible,” Gyan said, pointing to the youngster’s passing and movement.

The goal carried added meaning for Gyan, Ghana’s all time top scorer and the leading African scorer in World Cup history, who wore the number 3 jersey throughout his career. Yirenkyi netted in the same shirt, prompting a playful social media post from Gyan that recalled an early Ghana goal by another number 3, former defender Jonathan Mensah.

Yirenkyi’s form offers a timely boost as Ghana prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Black Stars are in Group L with England, Croatia and Panama, opening against Panama on June 17, facing England on June 23 and closing against Croatia on June 27.

Ghana are aiming to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since their quarterfinal run at the 2010 World Cup, after group stage exits in 2014 and 2022.tributed quotes.