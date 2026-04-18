Gyampo Urges Calm Debate Over OSP Constitutional Crisis

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Shippers Authority, has called for a measured public conversation around the legal contradictions at the heart of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) crisis, warning that allowing emotion to drive the debate could obstruct a matter of serious constitutional consequence.

Speaking on Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, April 18, Gyampo acknowledged the depth of public frustration over corruption in Ghana but argued that the implications of the High Court ruling against the OSP cannot be dismissed simply because of the collective desire to see wrongdoers prosecuted.

“The reality is settling in; we are all tired of corruption, but at the same time, we must not be oblivious to the contradictions that confront us,” he said, noting that the ruling had generated both reasoned and emotional reactions that needed to be carefully separated.

His comments follow the Accra High Court ruling on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in which presiding judge Justice John Eugene Nyadu Nyante held that the OSP lacks the constitutional mandate to independently initiate prosecutions. The court ordered all active matters handled by the anti-corruption body to be transferred to the Attorney-General’s Department, anchoring its decision in Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution, which vests all prosecutorial authority in the Attorney-General. The court also awarded costs of GH¢15,000 against the OSP.

The ruling stemmed from a legal challenge by an accused person in an ongoing OSP case, who argued the office had proceeded without the constitutionally required authorisation from the Attorney-General. The court upheld that position.

The Attorney-General’s Department has confirmed it will comply. Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem Sai said the office has no intention of defying the court’s directive and would begin implementing the transfer in the coming days.

The OSP has contested the ruling, arguing that the High Court overstepped its bounds by effectively nullifying provisions of an Act of Parliament, a power it contends belongs solely to the Supreme Court. A parallel constitutional case before the Supreme Court, filed as Adamtey v. Attorney-General, is expected to deliver a final and binding resolution on whether Parliament acted within constitutional limits when it granted the OSP independent prosecutorial powers under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959).