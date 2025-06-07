Gyampo Accuses NPP Leadership of Selective Political Defense

Professor Ransford Gyampo, CEO of Ghana’s Shippers Authority, has criticized the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) for engaging in “politics of convenience,” alleging its leaders selectively defend figures based on financial interests.

In a social media post, Gyampo contrasted the NPP’s vocal support for Chairman Wontumi during his Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) investigation with its silence on former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s legal troubles.

“Politics of Convenience [is] led by insincere people always looking for who would give them money… Why demonstrate for Wontumi and be silent about Ken Ofori-Atta?” Gyampo wrote. His remarks follow the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) declaring Ofori-Atta a fugitive and securing an Interpol red notice over alleged abuse of office for profit.

While Ofori-Atta’s lawyers cite prostate cancer surgery as grounds for his absence, the OSP insists on his physical presence for accountability proceedings. The NPP has not publicly addressed Gyampo’s claims or Ofori-Atta’s case.

Selective political solidarity remains a recurring critique in Ghana’s governance landscape, often fueling perceptions of transactional alliances over principled advocacy.