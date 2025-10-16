Gyakie Scores Multiple GRAMMY Considerations with Sankofa and After Midnight

Ghanaian Afro-fusion star Gyakie is soaring to new international heights as her latest projects earn multiple GRAMMY Considerations. The songbird known for her silky vocals and emotional delivery has been recognized across several major categories.

Gyakie’s After Midnight project has received a consideration for Best Global Music Album, while her single Sankofa earned nods for Best Global Music Performance and Best Music Video. In addition her collaboration with 6LACK on “Damn U” has been listed for Best African Performance.

These recognitions highlight Gyakie’s evolution as an artiste who bridges cultures through sound. Her ability to merge soulful melodies with African rhythms continues to position her as a leading voice in the global music conversation.

Gyakie is not just representing Ghana she’s showcasing the depth and artistry of modern African music to the world. While these are considerations and not yet official nominations, the achievement reflects how far Gyakie and Ghanaian music have come in gaining global acknowledgment.