Gyakie Named Billboard’s African Rookie of the Month for October

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Gyakie has been honored as Billboard’s African Rookie of the Month for October, a recognition that cements her place as one of Africa’s most promising and soulful young talents.

Known affectionately as the Songbird, Gyakie continues to soar to new heights with her artistry. Her debut album, After Midnight, captures the intimate, moonlit energy that has defined her sound since her debut in 2019 — blending Afro-fusion, R&B, and highlife influences passed down from her father, legendary musician Nana Acheampong.

The project takes listeners on a heartfelt journey — from the introspective opening track “Intro” to the uplifting closer “Hallelujah.” Through themes of love, growth, and legacy, Gyakie crafts an experience that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable.

In an exclusive conversation with Billboard, Gyakie opened up about balancing her international business degree with her rising music career, spending three years recording After Midnight, and even sampling her father’s timeless classic.

Her recognition as Billboard’s African Rookie of the Month is not only a celebration of her musical evolution but also a testament to Ghana’s growing influence on the global music scene.