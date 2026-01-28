GWL Vows to Restore Water to Anfoega

Ghana Water Ltd. (GWL) has pledged to restore reliable water supply to Anfoega and surrounding communities following prolonged shortages.

This assurance was given during a visit by GWL Managing Director, Hon. Adam Mutawakilu, and senior officials to the Paramount Chief of Anfoega Akukome, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV.

The visit aimed to engage traditional authorities, assess the water crisis firsthand, and address long-standing operational challenges affecting the Kpando area.

The Paramount Chief welcomed the visit, noting that previous efforts to engage GWL had been unsuccessful, forcing residents to rely on unsafe water sources and exposing them to health risks.

GWL explained that although the Kpando Water Treatment Plant has a capacity of 6,400 cubic metres per day, it currently produces only about 3,000 cubic metres, leaving room for improvement.

Mr. Mutawakilu assured the community that the Company would implement long-term solutions to improve water production and distribution, in line with the government’s “Water for All” agenda.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to restoring water supply and ensuring equitable access to safe water for affected communities.

The MD was accompanied by Ing. Michael Botse Baidoo, Deputy Managing Director in charge of Operations, Mr Michael Klutse, Chief Manager in Charge of Corporate Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ing. Amidu Musah, Chief Manager of Operations, Mr Stanley Martey, Chief Manager for Public Relations and Communication, and other senior officials.