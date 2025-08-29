GWL Cuts Water Supply for Three Days Across Tema and Accra

Ghana Water Limited has announced an immediate three-day water supply shutdown affecting millions of residents across Tema and large sections of Accra due to emergency pipeline repairs.

The company said damage to the raw water transmission pipeline at the Kpong Treatment Plant forced a complete facility shutdown to allow urgent maintenance work. The disruption will impact the entire Tema Metropolis along with major Accra areas including Ashaiman, Gbetsele, Akatamanso, Klagon, Lashibi, Baatsonaa, Spintex, and parts of East Legon.

GWL advised customers to store water immediately while supplies remain available. The utility company particularly urged essential service providers like schools and hospitals to contact them for assistance during the shutdown period.

The company activated multiple emergency support channels for affected customers. These include a toll-free Telecel line at 0800 40000, dedicated phone numbers 0302 2218240, 0207385089, and 0207385090, plus WhatsApp support on 0555123393 and 0555155524. Customers can also reach GWL through social media platforms.

Management confirmed repair crews had already begun work on the damaged infrastructure. Water supply will resume immediately once maintenance is completed, though no specific timeline was provided beyond the three-day estimate.

The Kpong facility serves as one of Ghana’s most critical water treatment plants, supplying millions of residents across the Greater Accra region. Any disruption to its operations creates widespread impact on both residential and commercial customers.

GWL acknowledged the significant inconvenience caused by the emergency shutdown and requested patience from affected communities. The company emphasized that the repairs were essential to prevent more extensive damage and longer service interruptions.

The timing adds pressure on households and businesses to secure adequate water storage during the extended outage period.