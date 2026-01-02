Gwen, Larissah and Ramatu Wins Miss SHS 2025 Edition

Miss SHS Ghana 2025, organized by Hi Skul Trace TV, wrapped up on December 28th at the GH Schools Mega Studio in Achimota, Ghana. After a week of discovery, creativity, elegance, and 100% cultural display, Joy-Gwenever Nardu Lartey (Gwen) emerged as the winner for this year’s edition representing Greater Accra Region.

Princess-Larissah Aforde Wodo was the first runner up from Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School representing the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Second Runner up, Ramatu Bilah Ango from Accra Wesley Girls representing the Northern Region of Ghana.

Miss SHS Ghana is a prestigious high school pageant dedicated to educating and showcasing the hidden talents of students with a passion for making an impact through pageantry.

This remarkable competition featured 19 contestants proudly representing their respective senior high schools including Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School, Accra Wesley Girls, Temasco,O’Reilly Senior High, Kepdze Senior High, Odasco, Ghanata Senior High,Chemu Senior High, St. Catherine and many others with renowned judges such as Princess Dede(GMB 2021) Greater Accra Rep,

Christine Edem Tsekumah ( GMB 2017)Volta Region, Osasio of osasio fashion.

Tema Secondary School representative, Joy-Gwenever Nardu Lartey (Gwen) beat other contestants to win the crown,sash, cash prize of twelve thousand ghana cedis (12,000 ¢) and other packages from sponsors of the event.

It was a night filled with fashion, fun, and top-tier entertainment, as all 19 finalists took the stage with confidence and compelling presentations, each aiming to impress the judges and earn the crown as the next Miss SHS Ghana 2025.

The event was sponsored by Supported By: Care For Lives, Dylury Beauty,Webie Biscuits, House of Deeya, Cwesiberry Photography, Stardom Photos

Pitch Buzz