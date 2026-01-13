GWCL Assures Teshie Residents on Desalination Plant Restart

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has assured residents of Teshie, Nungua, Sakumono, Spintex and surrounding communities that the stalled Teshie Nungua Desalination Plant will resume operations in the shortest possible time following government intervention.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, Director of Public Relations and Communications at GWCL, Stanley Martey, said the shutdown of the desalination plant in October 2025 was due to a combination of maintenance challenges and unresolved legal and contractual issues with the private operators of the facility.

According to him, the plant, set up under a public private partnership (PPP) arrangement, was shut down to avoid further contractual complications and to ensure the safety and long term viability of the infrastructure.

“We shut down the desalination plant for two main reasons: maintenance issues and legal matters. We had to act to prevent future difficulties and to ensure that the plant is handed over to us in a condition we can use sustainably,” he explained.

Following the shutdown, Martey said GWCL introduced a water rationing programme, relying largely on supply from the Kpong Water Treatment Plant, which serves communities including Ashaiman, Tema, Kpone and parts of Nungua.

Under the programme, affected communities were scheduled to receive water two days a week, a system he said worked relatively well between October and November, and into parts of December. However, he admitted that the system became strained during the Christmas period, when water demand surged significantly.

“During the festive season, demand went extremely high because more people were at home. That affected the balance of the rationing schedule,” he noted. Martey added that supply conditions improved in recent weeks after adjustments were made, but acknowledged that the situation remains far from ideal.

He confirmed that government has now intervened to resolve the broader issues surrounding the plant, expressing confidence that operations would soon resume. “Government has gotten itself involved, and we are hopeful that within the shortest time possible, the plant will be brought back into operation,” he said.

Martey rejected claims that the desalination plant may never operate again, insisting that GWCL would be transparent if such a decision were ever taken. “If the plant was not going to come back into operation, we would inform the public. We have said clearly that we are working around the clock to ensure it resumes.”

Addressing questions about responsibility for poor maintenance, Martey explained that the desalination plant is owned and operated by private investors under a build own operate transfer (BOOT) arrangement, with ownership expected to revert to GWCL after 25 years.

He stressed that poor maintenance could compromise water quality, something the company would not accept. “We operate with standards higher than those of the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Standards Authority. Any plant supplying water to us must meet those standards.”

Martey also attributed some water access challenges to pipeline pressure differences, noting that communities farther from the source often experience lower pressure. He added that disconnections due to unpaid bills have also contributed to supply gaps in some areas, urging residents to pay for the water they consume to help sustain operations.

However, checks by multiple media outlets reveal that several attempts to have the Finance Ministry release funds for the project in 2025 in order to keep taps of beneficiary communities running have not yielded any results, leaving GWCL officials in a distressing situation.

Documents available show that in 2024, the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Finance under the previous administration made a payment of $13 million to complement GWL payments to keep the facility running. In contrast, the government in 2025 failed to make any financial commitment to the running of the facility.

The Teshie Nungua Desalination Plant, which was inaugurated in 2015, was designed to produce about 13 million gallons of treated water per day from seawater to serve residents along the coastal belt. The facility was to serve about 500,000 people in the catchment areas of Teshie, Nungua, Baatsona, Sakumono, parts of La Dade Kotopon and its environs.

The project investment totaling $126 million was completed in February 2015 with support from Abengoa Water, Spain and Sojitz Corporation of Japan.

The facility faced persistent problems from the start. In 2017, the Public Utility Workers’ Union (PUWU) criticized the agreement, stating that it was draining the Ghana Water Company Limited. Under the contract, GWCL had to pay a fixed monthly capacity charge of approximately $1.4 million, regardless of whether the plant was operational.

Residents often complained that the water was too salty and of poor quality, rendering it unsuitable for many household uses. The plant experienced persistent technical failures due to corrosion, resulting in costly maintenance and frequent shutdowns.

In 2020, the Government of Ghana officially terminated the controversial contract with Befesa, citing the plant’s financial burden on GWCL. The move was widely seen as a necessary step to halt the economic drain on the state water utility.

The current water crisis has created serious public health concerns in affected communities. At health facilities such as the Camp 2 Health Centre in Teshie, staff report unusable washrooms, reused bedding, and heightened risks of infection due to the lack of running water. Some healthcare workers have resorted to buying sachet water with personal funds to care for patients.

Residents face similar hardship, with many traveling long distances and spending up to 20 cedis daily to secure water. The shortage has also pushed up sachet water prices, adding financial strain and increasing fears of disease outbreaks.

In his closing remarks, Martey, who disclosed that he also lives within the affected communities, apologized to residents and appealed for patience. “I apologize to everybody who is affected. We are not sitting idle. We are doing everything possible to bring the plant back into operation, and we ask the public to bear with us,” he said.

He further appealed to customers to pay their water bills promptly, stressing that internally generated revenue is critical to reinvesting in infrastructure and improving service delivery.