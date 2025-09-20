GWACA & GWMB Fifth Edition Set for August 1, 2026 in Takoradi

The much-anticipated fifth edition of the Ghana Western Achievement & Most Beautiful (GWACA & GWMB) Awards has officially been scheduled for Saturday, 1st August 2026, at the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) Auditorium in the Western Region of Ghana.

The announcement was made by the scheme’s CEO and founder, Sidney Washington Daniels, popularly known as Shuuge Knight, a Ghanaian-British business mogul with a strong footprint in both Ghana and the UK.

The 2026 event marks another milestone for the awards scheme, which has grown into one of the Western Region’s most prestigious platforms for celebrating excellence across diverse industries, as well as recognizing beauty, culture, and talent through its pageantry segment.

The upcoming edition follows the huge success of GWACA 2025, which was held on 24th May 2025 at the same venue.

The fourth edition was widely described by attendees and the media as the best in the scheme’s history, attracting high-profile personalities, government officials, and industry leaders.

The 2025 ceremony honored individuals and institutions excelling in fields such as medicine, construction, education, banking, tourism, hospitality, and media. Among the notable winners were Sleeky Promotions (Best International Event Organizer), Colonel Atorbrah Bondah (Excellence in Military Administration), Nana Quasi-Wusu (Media Personality of the Year), Ashide Home Construction (Excellence in Construction), ABSA Bank (Bank of the Year), and Medeama FC (Best Football Team).

The night also saw Keche Group receive a Lifetime Achievement Award, while the pageantry segment crowned Mpress Rebecca Arthur as the 2025 queen.

Memorable music performances from Sherifa Gunu, Kofi Bentil, Sally M, and others, alongside the Takoradi Army Band, kept the audience entertained.

With the 2026 edition set for August 1, expectations are already high for an even bigger and more glamorous celebration. Organizers promise an improved lineup of award categories, captivating performances, and a cultural showcase that will once again spotlight the Western Region as a hub of excellence and entertainment.