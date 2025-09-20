GWACA Awards Returns to Takoradi August 2026

The Ghana Western Achievement & Most Beautiful (GWACA & GWMB) Awards has confirmed its fifth edition for Saturday, August 1, 2026, at Takoradi Technical University (TTU) Auditorium, maintaining its position as the Western Region’s premier recognition platform for excellence and talent.

Sidney Washington Daniels, the Ghanaian-British founder and Chief Executive Officer known as Shuuge Knight, announced the 2026 date following what organizers described as the most successful edition in the scheme’s history during May 2025.

The fourth edition held on May 24, 2025, at the same venue was widely praised by attendees and media as the awards scheme’s best edition, establishing momentum for the expanded 2026 celebration planned for the Western Region.

Daniels previously rebranded his four-year-old regional awards scheme from Ghana Western Achievement and Excellence Awards to Ghana Western Achievement and Celebrities Awards, reflecting the event’s evolution to encompass broader entertainment and cultural recognition.

The 2025 ceremony honored achievements across medicine, construction, education, banking, tourism, hospitality, and media sectors, with winners including Sleeky Promotions for Best International Event Organizer and Colonel Atorbrah Bondah for Excellence in Military Administration.

Media recognition went to Nana Quasi-Wusu as Media Personality of the Year, while construction excellence was acknowledged through Ashide Home Construction. Banking sector leadership was recognized with ABSA Bank receiving Bank of the Year, and sports achievement honored Medeama Football Club (FC) as Best Football Team.

Entertainment highlights included a Lifetime Achievement Award for Keche Group and the crowning of Mpress Rebecca Arthur as the 2025 GWMB queen during the pageantry segment. Musical performances featured Sherifa Gunu, Kofi Bentil, Sally M, and the Takoradi Army Band.

The awards scheme represents part of broader recognition initiatives across the Western Region, complementing established events like the Western Music Awards organized by Westline Entertainment and the Medimafo Western Music Awards that highlight regional talent.

Daniels, described as a renowned UK-based Ghanaian-British criminologist and media mogul, has built the GWACA platform into a significant cultural event attracting government officials and industry leaders from across Ghana.

The 2026 edition promises expanded award categories, enhanced entertainment programming, and cultural showcases designed to position the Western Region as a hub of excellence and entertainment within Ghana’s broader awards landscape.

Takoradi Technical University continues serving as the event venue, providing institutional support for the growing celebration that has attracted high-profile personalities throughout its four-year evolution under Daniels’ leadership.

The August timing differentiates GWACA from other major Ghanaian awards ceremonies typically scheduled between April and June, including the Telecel Ghana Music Awards held annually at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Regional awards initiatives have gained prominence as platforms for recognizing achievements often overlooked by national ceremonies, with GWACA representing the Western Region’s commitment to celebrating local excellence across professional and entertainment sectors.

Organizers indicated that improved programming and expanded networking opportunities would characterize the 2026 edition, building on feedback from the successful May 2025 celebration that established new standards for regional recognition events.

The announcement positions GWACA & GWMB as a fixture on Ghana’s entertainment calendar, with the August 2026 date allowing sufficient preparation time for what organizers project will be the most ambitious edition yet.

Industry observers note the growing influence of regional awards schemes in complementing national recognition platforms, with GWACA contributing to cultural development and professional acknowledgment within the Western Region’s diverse economic sectors.

The combination of achievement recognition and beauty pageantry elements distinguishes GWACA & GWMB from purely professional awards ceremonies, creating comprehensive celebration that acknowledges multiple forms of excellence and talent.

Expectations for the 2026 edition include expanded media coverage, increased government participation, and enhanced international exposure for Western Region achievements across business, professional, cultural, and entertainment sectors.