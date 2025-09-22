Guterres Declares Palestinian Statehood Essential for Peace

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres declared Palestinian statehood a fundamental right rather than a reward, warning that regional peace remains impossible without establishing an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Speaking at the UN (United Nations) General Assembly, Guterres described the situation in Gaza as “intolerable” while emphasizing that a two-state solution remains the only viable path to ending the prolonged Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The UN chief insisted that Palestinian statehood “is a right, not a reward,” warning that without it, there will be “no peace” in the region, directly responding to criticism that international recognition efforts reward terrorism.

Guterres acknowledged that nothing can justify Hamas’s horrific October 7 attacks or hostage-taking while simultaneously declaring that nothing can justify collective punishment of Palestinian civilians. His balanced approach aimed to address concerns from both sides of the conflict.

The General Assembly today adopted a text endorsing a landmark declaration concerning the realization of an independent State of Palestine, known as the New York Declaration, with 142 of 193 member states supporting the initiative.

The UN chief urged world leaders to “recommit ourselves to the two-state solution before it is too late,” envisioning independent, democratic, viable, and sovereign states that are mutually recognized and fully integrated into the international community.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney formally announced Canada’s recognition of a Palestinian state, saying the possibility of achieving peace through negotiated settlement “has been steadily and gravely eroded” by current circumstances.

Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations, Carney emphasized the urgency of Palestinian recognition, arguing that delaying action until ideal conditions exist would be futile given Israel’s stated opposition to Palestinian statehood. Canada will recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September, but the West Bank’s governing body must agree to certain conditions including committing to holding an election in 2026.

“Recognising the State of Palestine, led by the Palestinian Authority, empowers those who seek peaceful coexistence and the end of Hamas. This in no way legitimises terrorism, nor is it any reward for it,” Carney stated, directly addressing Israeli concerns about rewarding extremism.

The Canadian leader pointed to Israel’s expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank as evidence that waiting for perfect conditions would indefinitely postpone Palestinian self-determination. He noted that recognition aligns with Canada’s two-state solution policy maintained since 1947.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the move, saying a Palestinian state ‘will not happen’, maintaining his administration’s firm opposition to Palestinian statehood west of the Jordan River.

Netanyahu has consistently characterized international recognition efforts as rewarding terrorism, arguing that such moves embolden extremist groups and undermine prospects for negotiated peace agreements between the parties.

The momentum for Palestinian recognition has accelerated dramatically, with France, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Portugal joining Canada in formal recognition announcements during the current UN General Assembly session.

The roadmap further calls for the disarmament of Hamas and its exclusion from governance in Gaza, normalization between Israel and Arab states, alongside Palestinian statehood as part of a comprehensive peace framework.

The New York Declaration establishes specific conditions for Palestinian statehood, including immediate Gaza ceasefire, release of all hostages, and establishment of a viable, sovereign Palestinian state. The framework aims to balance Israeli security concerns with Palestinian aspirations for independence.

Alternatives to two-state solution unacceptable, says UN Secretary General as Palestine issue set to dominate General Assembly next week, reflecting growing international consensus that current trajectories lead nowhere productive.

Guterres has consistently argued that one-state formulas remain inconceivable given demographic realities and competing national aspirations. He emphasizes that sustainable peace requires mutual recognition and coexistence rather than domination by either side.

The Secretary-General’s intervention comes amid escalating tensions across the Middle East, with the Gaza conflict entering its second year and regional stability deteriorating. International mediators worry that without dramatic diplomatic intervention, the situation could spiral beyond control.

European leaders increasingly view Palestinian recognition as necessary to preserve two-state solution viability before settlement expansion and ongoing conflict make separation impossible. They argue that waiting indefinitely serves no constructive purpose.

The recognition wave represents the most significant diplomatic shift on Palestinian issues in decades, with traditional Western allies breaking from United States policy that opposes unilateral statehood declarations without Israeli consent.

As world leaders gather for the General Assembly’s annual session, Palestinian recognition has emerged as a defining issue separating American positions from growing international consensus supporting immediate statehood acknowledgment.

The diplomatic momentum reflects broader frustration with stalled peace processes and recognition that current trajectories serve neither Israeli security interests nor Palestinian aspirations for dignity and self-determination.