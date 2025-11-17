GUTA President Questions Digitalisation Effectiveness Amid Port Delays

The head of Ghana’s largest traders’ association has challenged the government’s digital revenue systems, arguing that automation alone cannot resolve compliance issues without fairer tax policies.

Joseph Obeng, President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), told the Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday that traders still encounter significant bureaucratic obstacles at ports despite extensive digitalization of customs and revenue collection processes. He insisted that technology serves merely as a tool for efficiency, while actual compliance depends on the nature of taxes imposed.

“Digitisation is there to bring efficiency in the collection of taxes. But the actual doing of this, the willingness of traders to comply, depends on how conducive the taxes are,” Obeng stated during the morning broadcast. He emphasized that fairness, affordability and simplicity determine whether businesses engage willingly with tax systems or feel overburdened.

The GUTA leader highlighted what he called a fundamental disconnect in current policy approaches. According to him, authorities must establish reasonable tax frameworks before deploying digital collection infrastructure. “You must make tax payment conducive first, before you use the digital machinery for the collection. The conduciveness and fairness of the tax are what feed into the digital system,” he explained.

Obeng called for comprehensive reforms to create more predictable and business-friendly taxation conditions. He warned that without addressing importers’ core frustrations, digitalization initiatives would fall short of government objectives. His comments reflect growing concerns among trading communities about the gap between technological advancement and practical business realities.

The government has invested heavily in digital systems across revenue agencies, including the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and customs operations, as part of broader modernization efforts. Officials have frequently cited digitalization as key to improving efficiency, reducing corruption and expanding the tax net. However, business groups have repeatedly raised concerns about high duties, complex procedures and what they describe as unpredictable policy changes.

GUTA represents thousands of traders across Ghana and regularly advocates for policy adjustments affecting import businesses. The association has previously engaged government on issues ranging from customs valuations to foreign exchange challenges facing the trading sector.