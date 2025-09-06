GUTA Denies Foreign Shop Closure Plans at Abossey Okai

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has categorically denied reports suggesting it would lead the closure of foreign-owned retail shops at Abossey Okai on Monday, September 8, 2025.

The denial comes after the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association announced plans to shut down foreign-owned retail establishments in Ghana’s largest spare parts hub, citing violations of the Ghana Investment Promotion Act (Act 865), which reserves retail trade exclusively for Ghanaian citizens.

GUTA Vice President Clement Boateng dismissed the closure reports as false during a media briefing Thursday. “Nowhere has GUTA said they are going to embark on closure of shops on Monday,” he emphasized, distancing the national traders’ body from the planned action.

The confusion stems from President John Dramani Mahama’s recent announcement in Japan about plans to remove minimum capital requirements for foreign investors under a revised GIPC Act. The president’s comments at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-9) sparked concerns among local traders who feared the changes could eliminate the current $1 million minimum investment threshold for foreign retail operations.

Boateng revealed that GUTA sought immediate clarification from Ghana Investment Promotion Centre CEO Simon Madjie following member concerns. The GIPC chief assured the association that proposed reforms would target only capital-intensive sectors including manufacturing, mining, information technology, and artificial intelligence.

“Apparently what the president said has nothing to do with trading,” Boateng explained. “We still uphold the requirement in the trading sector, so we have calmed our nerves.”

The assurance has reportedly eased tensions among Ghanaian traders who had feared unrestricted foreign entry into retail markets. The GIPC Act reserves retail trade for Ghanaians, though weak enforcement has previously fueled protests, including the closure of over 600 foreign-owned shops in 2019 and 2020 in Accra and Kumasi.

Abossey Okai, located in Accra’s industrial area, serves as West Africa’s largest automotive spare parts market. The commercial hub has experienced periodic tensions between Ghanaian and foreign traders, particularly from China and other West African nations, over market access and compliance with local trading laws.

The current dispute highlights ongoing challenges in balancing Ghana’s investment attraction efforts with protection of local business interests. While the government seeks to position Ghana as an investor-friendly destination, local traders remain vigilant about preserving sectors legally reserved for Ghanaian participation.

As of Friday evening, the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association had not announced whether it would proceed with Monday’s planned action following GUTA’s clarification and GIPC’s assurances about retail trade protections.