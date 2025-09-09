GUTA Demands Government Action on Foreign Trade Takeover

Ghana’s leading traders association warns that foreign nationals now control 60 percent of local commerce, threatening indigenous businesses with extinction as enforcement of investment laws remains weak.

Joseph Obeng, president of the Ghana Union of Traders Association, told Ghana News Agency that Chinese and Nigerian traders are rapidly expanding into retail sectors previously dominated by Ghanaians. The alarming trend has prompted urgent calls for government intervention to protect local enterprises.

“Our market is gone,” Obeng declared during weekend discussions with reporters. He highlighted how Chinese businesses have captured the stationery and printing sectors, while popular shopping destinations like Chinatown and China Mall attract streams of customers seeking foreign-produced goods.

The GUTA leader attributed the crisis to inadequate enforcement of Ghana’s investment regulations, which legally reserve certain business activities for local operators. Foreign enterprises have exploited these enforcement gaps to establish operations in sectors meant for indigenous traders.

Profit Repatriation Compounds Economic Impact

Beyond market displacement, Ghana faces additional economic pressure as foreign businesses transfer profits overseas rather than reinvesting locally. This profit repatriation deprives the country of foreign exchange earnings needed for economic stability and development.

Recent collaborative efforts between GUTA and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Chief Executive Simon Madjie have revealed the scope of foreign penetration. Market assessments confirmed Nigerian dominance in mobile phone and accessories retail, previously controlled by Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

The findings emerged during joint market tours conducted by GUTA leadership and GIPC officials, documenting systematic foreign expansion into sectors designated for local businesses under Ghana’s investment framework.

Legislative Reform Urgently Needed

Obeng emphasized that addressing foreign dominance requires comprehensive revision of investment legislation, coupled with rigorous enforcement mechanisms. Current laws provide insufficient protection for indigenous enterprises competing against well-capitalized foreign competitors.

“We must make sure that foreign investments benefit the country while safeguarding local businesses,” the GUTA president stressed. His recommendations include establishing clear boundaries for foreign participation while ensuring legitimate international investments contribute to national development.

The association advocates for banking sector partnerships to provide affordable credit facilities for Ghanaian traders. Such financial support would enable local businesses to expand operations and compete more effectively against foreign-owned enterprises with superior capital resources.

Competition Framework Essential

GUTA proposals include implementing national competition legislation to regulate market activities and prevent unfair trading practices. Such regulatory frameworks would establish level playing fields between local and foreign operators while preventing market manipulation.

The competition law would address concerns about pricing strategies, market access restrictions, and other practices that disadvantage indigenous businesses. Implementation could help restore balance to Ghana’s retail landscape while maintaining benefits from legitimate foreign investment.

Economic experts have previously warned about excessive foreign control in key sectors including banking, telecommunications, mining, and petroleum. These concerns now extend to retail trade, traditionally considered the preserve of local entrepreneurs.

Government Response Awaited

The timing of GUTA’s appeal coincides with broader discussions about Ghana’s economic sovereignty and the balance between attracting foreign investment and protecting local interests. Previous governments have struggled to maintain this equilibrium while pursuing development objectives.

Ghana’s investment promotion policies have successfully attracted foreign capital across various sectors, contributing to economic growth and job creation. However, critics argue that insufficient safeguards have allowed foreign businesses to crowd out local competitors in previously protected markets.

The government faces pressure to respond to GUTA’s concerns while maintaining Ghana’s reputation as an investment-friendly destination. Balancing these competing priorities will require nuanced policy adjustments rather than wholesale regulatory changes.

Parliamentary committees may examine the investment law enforcement issues raised by GUTA, potentially leading to legislative amendments or improved regulatory oversight. The outcome could significantly impact Ghana’s future economic landscape and the survival of indigenous businesses.