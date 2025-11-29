Guru Reflects On Balancing Fame With University Student Life

Ghanaian rapper Guru has opened up about his experience as a University of Ghana student, revealing that his time on campus required discipline, anonymity, and deliberate effort to avoid favor seeking behavior while balancing his music career with academic responsibilities.

The musician, whose real name is Maradona Adjei Yeboah, served as Students’ Representative Council (SRC) President for the 2024/2025 academic year after winning elections in September 2024. Speaking in a recent interview on TV3, he explained that he intentionally kept his distance from lecturers to prevent any form of misunderstanding or preferential treatment.

I wasn’t free with any lecturer till I completed. The reason is, you will be embarrassed. You trying to engage a lecturer because of who you are, I wasn’t comfortable with it, Guru stated. He added that he preferred seeking academic support from colleagues rather than teaching assistants or lecturers.

The rapper noted he avoided close relationships even with most teaching assistants (TAs). I was just laying low and I engage in colleagues who are well inclined with whatever topic it is when I’m finding challenges in some topics, he explained.

Guru also highlighted the personal investment and sacrifices that went into completing his degree. He made a conscious decision to study as a regular student despite pressures from his music career, which had established him as one of Ghana’s prominent hip life and hiplife artists.

I’ve invested a lot. Being a regular student or right from the very top of your career and just being a regular student, I could have preferred being a mature student but decided to follow the system to achieve the degree in a very respectful way. It was very stressful but I would say it was a privilege, he noted.

The musician previously revealed during an interview on Adom Online that he spent almost his entire first academic year wearing a face mask and hoodie out of shyness and discomfort. He admitted that transitioning back into student life hit him harder than expected despite his fame, wealth, and accomplishments.

When I first entered, I was always wearing masks and hoodies. I was too shy. I didn’t even want to pull up in my Challenger because people would think I was showing off, and I hate that, Guru said. He explained that sitting in a classroom full of teenagers and Gen Z students made him extremely self conscious.

Though he had the option of mature or online classes, Guru deliberately chose regular lectures because he wanted the authentic student experience, even if it meant blending in with much younger peers. Over time, he adjusted, especially when he decided to contest for the SRC presidency, which forced him to face students openly and navigate the spotlight beyond the music stage.

Reflecting on his time in student leadership, Guru described his election as SRC President as one of his biggest achievements on campus. It was a core mandate but we’ve been able to accomplish that. Doing that also gave me the chance to explore and understand what goes into the political space, he said.

I’ve learnt a lot, I’m working in progress and I’ve really accomplished a lot when it comes to the student body because the highest position one can attain is being the SRC President, Guru added. He emphasized that the role taught him endurance, tolerance, and understanding of leadership processes.

Guru’s path to the SRC presidency was fraught with challenges. Initially, the SRC disqualified him from contesting due to his non resident status, which violated Article 30 of the SRC constitution requiring candidates to be campus residents. During the vetting process, Guru and his running mate, Jeffery Adu Yeboah, also known as Jay Lit, confirmed they were not residents of any hall, leading to their disqualification.

The judicial board upheld the disqualification, but the Appeals Board of the University of Ghana overturned the decision on September 15, 2024, just days before the election. The Vice Dean directed that Guru’s name and his running mate’s be included in the list of presidential candidates, allowing them to contest.

In the September 18, 2024 elections, Guru and Jay Lit secured victory with 9,455 votes out of 18,659 total valid votes cast, representing 50.7 percent. They defeated Emmanuel Owusu Amponsah and his running mate Lawrence Edinam Egleh, who secured 6,645 votes, representing 35.6 percent.

The victory continued a trend of Ghanaian musicians taking on student leadership roles. Celebrated reggae artist Samini was sworn in as SRC President at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in 2022, while rapper D-Cryme was elected SRC President of Methodist University Ghana for the 2025/2026 academic year in April 2025.

Guru’s tenure as SRC President included appointment to the University of Ghana Governing Council. On April 25, 2025, he was officially sworn in as a member of the 19 member council during a ceremony led by Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu. The appointment added significant responsibility to his portfolio while he balanced music, academics, and student leadership.

Known for hit songs including “Lapaz Toyota” and “Akwaaba,” Guru has successfully navigated dual careers in entertainment and academia. He studied political science and information studies at the University of Ghana, completing his degree requirements while maintaining his music career and serving in student leadership.

In a November 2025 interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, Guru stated that his time in student leadership equipped him with skills and experience needed to take on national leadership roles in the future. He emphasized that education and practical experience are essential in preparing individuals for higher responsibilities.

From what we have seen, anyone who can be the SRC President of the University of Ghana can rule Ghana, any day, anytime. The majority of our ministers and MPs (Members of Parliament) were heavily involved in school politics. That is why they are good at their duties. They garnered the experience, Guru said.

He pointed to many Ghanaian presidents, ministers, and MPs who began their leadership journeys in student politics. So, even I, going to the university and being the SRC President, helped me learn endurance, tolerance, and understanding the process of leadership. So, for me, after successfully leading the SRC of Legon, I can lead Ghana or any position in Ghana without struggle, he declared.

Guru’s reflections highlight the challenges faced by celebrity students navigating academic environments while maintaining public profiles. His experience demonstrates the tension between seeking academic support and avoiding perceptions of leveraging fame for preferential treatment.

The rapper’s decision to study as a regular student rather than opting for mature student status or distance learning reflected commitment to authentic university experience despite additional pressures. His approach of seeking help from peers rather than instructors showed awareness of potential complications arising from his celebrity status.

Guru’s time at the University of Ghana concluded with multiple achievements including completing his degree, serving as SRC President, and gaining appointment to the Governing Council. His tenure focused on improving student welfare, enhancing academic policies, and providing leadership during a transformative period for the student body.

Looking ahead, Guru has expressed interest in potentially pursuing national leadership roles, citing his student leadership experience as valuable preparation for governance and public service. His journey from celebrity student to student leader to governing council member represents an unconventional path that combines entertainment, education, and civic engagement.

The musician’s openness about his struggles with shyness, discomfort with his celebrity status on campus, and deliberate efforts to maintain academic integrity provides insight into challenges faced by public figures pursuing higher education. His story resonates with students balancing multiple responsibilities while seeking authentic educational experiences.

Guru’s reflections underscore the value he places on the university experience beyond simply obtaining a degree. His emphasis on learning through challenges, engaging with peers, and embracing uncomfortable situations reflects personal growth that extended beyond academic achievements to encompass leadership development and self discovery.