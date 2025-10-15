Guru Opens Up About Legon Leadership Struggles

University of Ghana SRC President Guru has taken to social media to address the mounting challenges he’s faced during his turbulent tenure leading the country’s premier university, revealing personal academic struggles that nearly forced him to defer his studies.

During a recent TikTok live session, the musician turned student leader focused on dispelling common misconceptions about life at the University of Ghana, particularly the widespread belief that students spend more time partying than studying. It’s a stereotype that’s followed Legon for years, but Guru insists the reality is far different and far more demanding.

“It’s never true that UG students are only interested in partying,” he said during the session. “Students here are serious. They invest so much time into learning, yet most still fail miserably.”

The rapper, who’s studying Political Science and Information Studies while serving as SRC President, spoke from experience rather than theory. He admitted he’s failed some courses himself despite putting in significant effort, describing how the academic pressure can lead students to question why they enrolled in the first place.

On a personal level, Guru revealed the dual demands of student leadership and academics nearly pushed him to defer his own course. “I nearly deferred because I couldn’t manage the increasing demands of being a student and everything else at the same time,” he explained.

The candid admission offers a rare glimpse into the pressures facing student leaders who must balance their own academic requirements with the responsibilities of representing thousands of their peers. For Guru, that balancing act has been particularly complex given his existing music career and the controversies that marked his path to the SRC presidency.

Guru won the September 2024 election with 9,455 votes out of 18,659 valid votes cast, representing 50.7% of the total. But his victory came after significant drama, including an initial disqualification by the SRC Vetting Committee, which ruled he didn’t meet constitutional requirements because he was a non-residential student.

His tenure hasn’t gotten any easier since taking office. In another recent TikTok session, Guru expressed frustration over what he described as deliberate sabotage by fellow students that led to the failure of an SRC artists’ event he organized. He revealed he was working with just GHS 200,000 for a high-profile event, an amount he called significantly insufficient for the scale of programming students expected.

The musician’s willingness to discuss his academic struggles publicly is notable in a culture where admitting failure, particularly at an elite institution like Legon, often carries significant stigma. By sharing his own challenges, he’s attempting to normalize conversations about the real pressures students face behind the scenes.

Whether his transparency will help rebuild trust with a student body that’s watched his tenure unfold amid constant controversy remains to be seen. For now, Guru seems determined to use his platform to reshape how people think about student life at Ghana’s oldest and most prestigious university, one honest TikTok session at a time.