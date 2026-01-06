Gunfire Erupts Near Venezuela Palace After Maduro Capture

Heavy gunfire and anti aircraft fire erupted near Venezuela’s Miraflores Palace on Monday night, hours after Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as acting president following the United States (US) capture of Nicolás Maduro. Venezuelan authorities later attributed the incident to unauthorized drones flying over the presidential compound, though the explanation did little to calm a capital already on edge.

The gunfire began around 8:15 pm local time in central Caracas near the presidential palace. Videos verified by Cable News Network (CNN) showed what appeared to be anti aircraft fire lighting up the night sky. Additional footage circulating on social media captured sustained gunfire as armored vehicles and armed security personnel moved through streets surrounding Miraflores.

Residents reported hearing multiple rounds of weapons fire and seeing people running for cover in stores and doorways. One resident who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity said they heard gunfire close to Urdaneta Avenue near the presidential palace. Social media posts from journalist Richard Humberto Blanco Bencomo included video showing armed individuals moving through the area, though the footage’s authenticity and exact location could not be independently verified.

Venezuela’s Ministry of Communication and Information issued a statement explaining that police fired at drones flying without authorization over central Caracas. The ministry said no confrontations occurred and the entire country remained completely calm, a characterization that contradicted the scenes of panic captured in multiple videos. The government did not specify who might have been operating the drones or their purpose.

CNN obtained audio from discussions between paramilitary groups known as colectivos that operate with regime support. A member of one group can be heard calling for backup following confrontations at the palace where several shots were heard. Another voice then states there was a misunderstanding and confusion after shots were fired. A third speaker indicated that Miraflores Police and palace security fired upon a drone in the area but the situation was now under control.

A White House official told CNN the US is not involved in the Monday night incident and is closely tracking reports of gunfire. The official’s statement came amid heightened speculation about possible coup attempts or internal regime conflicts following Maduro’s removal.

The incident occurred just hours after Venezuela’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice appointed Rodríguez as acting president on Monday morning. She had previously served as Maduro’s vice president and first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela. Rodríguez condemned the US operation that captured Maduro while also signaling openness to dialogue and cooperation with international actors.

Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured early Saturday morning during a large scale US military operation involving more than 150 aircraft from 20 airbases. President Donald Trump announced the operation and stated the US plans to run Venezuela indefinitely until a formal transition of power occurs. The couple was transferred to New York to face drug trafficking charges in the Southern District of New York.

Both appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday afternoon, with Maduro declaring himself a prisoner of war. He pleaded not guilty to charges including narcoterrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine. The former president insisted he remains Venezuela’s legitimate leader and characterized his removal as an abduction by the United States.

The gunfire near Miraflores exposed raw nerves within Venezuela’s security apparatus. Multiple armed groups operate in Caracas, including criminal organizations and pro government colectivos. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello controls many of these heavily armed paramilitary units, which function independently of formal military command structures. Unverified rumors circulated Monday that Cabello, widely considered Maduro’s right hand man, might challenge Rodríguez’s authority.

Security analyst commentary suggested confusion between different military and paramilitary units operating near the palace contributed to the gunfire. The incident demonstrated how quickly tensions could escalate when multiple armed groups with unclear command relationships patrol sensitive government facilities during a power transition.

International reaction to Maduro’s capture has been sharply divided. China, Russia, Brazil, and Mexico condemned the operation and demanded his release. The United Nations Security Council convened at the request of China, Colombia, and Russia to discuss the situation. Secretary General António Guterres expressed concern that international law was not respected during the operation.

Leaders in Argentina, Israel, and Ukraine voiced support for the US action. Trump warned Rodríguez she would pay a very big price if she doesn’t do what’s right, suggesting the US could conduct additional military operations if she stops cooperating. The president later clarified he considers himself in charge of Venezuela but insisted the US would not remain there long term.

Venezuela has activated what it describes as a commotion decree, expanding repressive powers and authorizing arrests of those who support the US intervention. The regime announced it was hunting for collaborators who may have assisted in Maduro’s capture. A Wall Street Journal report Monday evening identified a high level Venezuelan official alleged to have cooperated with the Central Intelligence Agency, though authorities have not confirmed these reports.

Whether Monday’s gunfire represented genuine security threats, trigger happy forces responding to civilian drones, or something more sinister remains unclear. The government’s insistence that Venezuela is completely calm contrasts starkly with videos showing panicked civilians fleeing sustained weapons fire in the capital’s center. The incident underscored the fragility of Venezuela’s current situation as multiple armed factions navigate an unprecedented power vacuum.