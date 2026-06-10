Gulf Strikes Revive Inflation Fears Across Global Markets

Oil prices climbed and equities slipped on Wednesday after the United States struck Iranian sites near the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran hit American bases in three countries.

The exchange matters to households far beyond the Gulf because about one fifth of the world’s oil supply normally passes through the strait. A financial advisory firm now warns that investors may be entering a period in which geopolitical risk, rather than earnings or interest rates, sets the direction of inflation and growth.

The US military said its attacks began at 22:00 GMT on Tuesday and ended just before 01:00 GMT on Wednesday, hitting Iranian air defence, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites near the strait. Washington described the operation as a proportional response to the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter on Monday, which President Donald Trump blamed on Iran. Both pilots were rescued unhurt.

Tehran’s reply came within hours. Iran targeted US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan early Wednesday, a move that strained a two month ceasefire already shaken a day earlier when Iran and Israel exchanged fire for the first time since the truce took effect.

One point of dispute deserves emphasis. Iran has not claimed responsibility for the helicopter’s downing, and its state broadcaster reported that no offensive operations had been carried out in the strait in the previous 24 hours. The US accusation therefore remains contested.

Against that backdrop, Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, argues the real threat to markets is not any single strike but the slow normalisation of conflict. Investors have so far assumed each flare up would cool and fade, he says, an assumption the helicopter episode makes harder to hold. Once businesses stop planning for a crisis and start planning around it, investment decisions, hiring and growth forecasts all shift.

Energy sits at the centre of that concern. Recurring disruption around the strait would keep oil and gas prices volatile and could stall the improvement in inflation that has supported markets over the past year. Green also cautions that the rally in artificial intelligence and technology shares offers no shelter, noting that “geopolitics still has the power to change the investment equation very quickly.”

There remains a path away from escalation. Trump said this week the two sides were in the final stages of a deal that would halt Iran’s nuclear programme and fully reopen the strait, possibly within days, though he has made similar claims before without result. A US official separately described the latest strikes as a warning shot that should not derail negotiations.

Whether traders share that confidence will show in the oil price over the coming days.