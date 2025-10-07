Guinness Ghana Shareholders to Vote on New Directors

Guinness Ghana Breweries will hold its 53rd annual general meeting virtually on October 29, giving shareholders their first opportunity to vote on the new board composition following the brewer’s ownership transition to Castel Group. Four directors appointed in July await shareholder ratification as the company settles into its post Diageo era.

The meeting, scheduled for 10:00 AM through the company’s dedicated AGM website at www.guinnesghanaagm.com, marks a significant governance milestone. Shareholders will vote on electing Frédéric Feraille, Erwan Conan, Gregory Clerc and Laurence Dequatre, all appointed on July 4 when Castel Group completed its acquisition of Diageo’s 80.4 percent stake in the Ghanaian brewer.

The board overhaul followed Castel’s purchase of 247.3 million ordinary shares at GH¢5.15 per share, a transaction that reshaped one of Ghana’s most prominent listed companies. Former Managing Director Felicite Nson and several Diageo appointed directors resigned, replaced by Castel executives including new Managing Director Frédéric Feraille and Finance Director Erwan Conan.

Shareholders will also vote to re-elect Dr. Felix Addo, who’s retiring by rotation under the company’s articles of association. Dr. Addo serves as board chairman and has maintained his position through the ownership change, providing continuity during the transition period.

The virtual format continues practices adopted during the pandemic that many companies have retained for convenience and cost efficiency. Access to the AGM portal opens at 9:00 AM, one hour before the meeting commences. Shareholders will receive unique tokens via email or SMS starting October 1, allowing them to participate and vote electronically.

Universal Merchant Bank Ghana Limited, serving as the company’s registrar, will distribute these access credentials. Shareholders can direct questions in advance to the registrar’s designated email address, with responses provided during the meeting or through follow up communications.

For those unable to attend virtually or preferring alternative voting methods, proxy forms must reach the registrar at least 48 hours before the meeting, meaning submissions close on October 27. The company has also enabled USSD voting, allowing shareholders to cast votes by dialing a designated code during the meeting, accommodating those with limited internet access.

The AGM agenda includes standard annual business: receiving the directors’ report and audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2025, along with the auditors’ report. The 2025 financial statements are available on the AGM website for shareholder review ahead of the meeting.

Shareholders will vote on approving fees for non-executive directors for 2025 and authorize the board to fix auditors’ remuneration for the coming year. These routine matters rarely generate controversy but remain essential governance requirements under Ghana’s corporate law framework.

The meeting represents Castel Group’s first AGM as majority shareholder since securing an exemption from mandatory takeover requirements granted by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 3. That exemption allowed Castel to acquire control without launching a mandatory offer for remaining shares, based on strategic growth plans the group presented to regulators.

Castel Group ranks among Africa’s largest beverage companies, operating across the continent from Ethiopia to Angola and Madagascar. The group employs 40,000 people and brings extensive African market experience to Guinness Ghana’s operations, potentially opening new distribution networks and operational synergies.

The ownership change hasn’t disrupted Guinness Ghana’s commercial momentum. The brewer recorded strong financial performance during fiscal 2025, the year covering the transition period. Operations continued smoothly despite the significant shareholder and board changes, suggesting effective transition management.

For minority shareholders holding the remaining 19.6 percent of shares, the AGM provides an opportunity to assess the new board’s plans and question management about strategic direction under Castel ownership. Ghana’s corporate governance code encourages active shareholder engagement, particularly during ownership transitions.

The virtual format removes geographical barriers to participation. Shareholders anywhere in Ghana, or even abroad, can join the meeting with internet access. However, the digital divide means some smaller shareholders, particularly older investors or those in rural areas, may find virtual participation challenging despite the USSD voting option.

Phone lines will open from October 20 for shareholders needing assistance with registration or technical support. Universal Merchant Bank has designated staff to handle inquiries through multiple channels, recognizing that virtual meetings require more shareholder education than traditional physical gatherings.

The notice, dated September 25, provides shareholders with 34 days’ advance warning, exceeding minimum legal requirements. That extended timeline gives investors adequate opportunity to review financial statements, consider resolutions and arrange proxy voting if needed.

Board composition matters significantly for listed companies. Directors oversee strategy, monitor management performance and protect shareholder interests. The wholesale board change following Castel’s acquisition represents standard practice when majority ownership shifts, but shareholders still must formally approve these appointments.

The four new directors bring Castel Group’s operational expertise and African market knowledge. Their appointments signal the new owner’s hands on approach to managing the Ghanaian operation, rather than maintaining an arms length relationship. Whether this proves beneficial depends on how effectively they navigate Ghana’s unique market dynamics.

Dr. Addo’s retention as chairman provides valuable institutional memory and local market understanding. His re-election by shareholders would reinforce continuity amid the broader board transformation, balancing fresh perspectives with established relationships and market knowledge.

As Guinness Ghana settles into its new ownership structure, October’s AGM marks the formal governance transition. Shareholders voting to ratify the new board will effectively close one chapter and officially open another in the company’s evolution from Diageo subsidiary to Castel Group affiliate.

The meeting’s outcome is essentially predetermined, given Castel’s 80.4 percent stake ensures board resolutions pass comfortably. However, the process matters symbolically and legally, affirming shareholder democracy and corporate governance principles even when voting results aren’t in doubt.