Guinness Ghana Posts Profit Growth Despite Revenue Decline Amid Consumer Spending Pressure

Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc recorded profit for the six months ended December 31, 2025, of GHC117.5 million, up 40 percent from GHC83.9 million in the same period a year earlier, despite revenue declining 14 percent amid challenging consumer spending conditions.

Revenue fell to GHC1.34 billion from GHC1.60 billion in the corresponding period in 2024, according to unaudited financial statements released on Thursday, February 6. The company attributed the drop primarily to lower sales volumes, a trend consistent with broader pressures on consumer spending.

Despite the contraction in turnover, operating profit increased 42 percent to GHC179.4 million from GHC126.6 million a year earlier. The improvement reflected reduced cost pressures and tighter expense management as cost of sales decreased 17 percent to GHC1.07 billion from GHC1.29 billion, driven by volume decline resulting in lower overall raw material costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 46 percent to GHC95.7 million from GHC176.6 million, contributing to the operating profit growth. The company’s internal commentary noted that operating profit stood at GHC135.5 million, representing an 18 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Total assets increased to GHC1.98 billion as at December 31, 2025, up from GHC1.79 billion at the end of June. Inventories expanded sharply to GHC639.3 million from GHC427.7 million, reflecting stock build-up during the period, while cash and bank balances declined to GHC88.8 million from GHC140.5 million six months earlier.

Total equity strengthened to GHC863.6 million from GHC751.7 million, driven by higher retained earnings, which rose to GHC587.5 million following the interim profit. The company paid a final dividend of GHC5.7 million during the period, according to the statement of changes in equity.

Cash flow from operating activities weakened significantly. Net cash generated from operations fell to GHC37.0 million from GHC291.0 million in the comparable period, largely due to increased inventories and movements in working capital. After capital expenditure of GHC80.9 million and financing outflows, cash and cash equivalents declined by GHC70.0 million over the six months.

Non-current liabilities increased to GHC126.7 million from GHC109.6 million, with deferred tax liabilities rising to GHC107.8 million from GHC91.6 million. Current liabilities decreased marginally to GHC929.0 million from GHC985.8 million.

Finance Director Erwan Conan signed a sworn statement on Thursday, February 6, confirming that the unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2025, do not contain untrue statements, misleading facts or omit material facts to the best of his knowledge.

Guinness Ghana Breweries is a subsidiary of Castel Group following the completion of Castel’s acquisition of 80.4 percent stake from Diageo in July 2025. The company manufactures and markets a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Malta Guinness, Star Lager, Gulder, Alvaro, Ruut Extra, Orijin Bitters, Smirnoff Ice and spirits including Johnnie Walker Reserve Scotch Whisky and Ron Zacapa Rum.

The board of directors comprises Dr. Felix Addo as Chairman, Frederic Feraille as Managing Director, and Erwan Conan, Kofi Sekyere, Akofa Atawa Dakwa, Samuel Yankah Markin, Laurence Dequatre, Gregory Clerc and Elizabeth Anim-Yeboah.