Guinea’s military leader Mamady Doumbouya has been declared winner of the December 28, 2025 presidential election with 86.72 percent of votes, according to provisional results announced by the General Directorate of Elections (DGE) on December 30, completing a transition process that began following his 2021 military takeover.

The election marks Guinea’s return to electoral politics after four years under transitional military leadership, though international observers and opposition groups have raised substantial concerns about the credibility and inclusiveness of the electoral process.

DGE Director General Djenabou Toure announced that Doumbouya received 4,594,262 votes from approximately 5.3 million ballots cast, representing an absolute majority that eliminates the need for a runoff election. Voter turnout reached 80.95 percent of the 6,768,458 registered voters, according to official figures.

Election Results and Competitor Performance

Abdoulaye Yero Balde of the Democratic Front of Guinea (FRONDEG) placed second with 349,129 votes representing 6.59 percent, while Faya Lansana Millimouno of the Liberal Bloc received 108,117 votes or 2.04 percent. Six other candidates collectively received the remaining votes in single digit percentages.

The provisional results remain subject to validation by Guinea’s Supreme Court, which has eight days to rule on any challenges before final confirmation. As of December 31, no major legal challenges had been publicly announced, though opposition candidates had previously indicated intentions to contest results.

The election utilized 23,398 polling stations out of 23,673 deployed nationwide, representing a coverage rate of 98.84 percent according to DGE data. Nearly 12,000 police officers were mobilized to provide security during voting, with authorities reporting the neutralization of an armed group with allegedly subversive intentions in Conakry’s Sonfonia neighborhood one day before the election.

Opposition Exclusions and Political Context

Major opposition figures who might have provided competitive challenges were either barred from candidacy, remained in exile, or called for electoral boycotts. Former President Alpha Conde, whom Doumbouya ousted in the September 2021 military coup, and longtime opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo both remained outside Guinea during the election period.

Former Prime Minister Lansana Kouyate and former minister Ousmane Kaba were among eleven individuals who submitted candidacies before the November 3 deadline, but the Supreme Court’s provisional list excluded them, ultimately certifying only nine candidates including Doumbouya.

The opposition called for boycotts, characterizing the election as lacking legitimacy due to restrictions on political organizing, media freedom constraints, and what they described as a process designed to legitimize military rule through electoral means rather than facilitating genuine democratic transition.

Doumbouya initially promised after seizing power that military officers would not participate in future elections and would oversee a transition to civilian governance. However, a September 2025 constitutional referendum, which opposition groups also urged voters to boycott, amended the constitution to permit military officers to contest elections and extended the presidential term from five to seven years.

International Community Concerns

The United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk issued a statement on December 27 expressing serious concerns about the electoral environment. Turk characterized the campaign period as severely restricted, marked by intimidation of opposition actors, apparently politically motivated enforced disappearances, and constraints on media freedom.

These conditions risk undermining the credibility of the electoral process, Turk stated, noting that fundamental democratic principles require open political space, free expression, and genuine competition among candidates representing diverse political perspectives.

Civil society organizations within Guinea have accused Doumbouya’s transitional government of banning demonstrations, limiting press freedom, and restricting opposition organizing throughout the transition period. Political debate has reportedly been muted under military leadership compared to earlier periods of Guinean political history.

Opposition candidate Faya Lansana Millimouno told journalists on December 29 that the vote was affected by systematic fraudulent practices and alleged that observers were prevented from monitoring both voting and ballot counting processes. These claims could not be independently verified through international observer missions, as comprehensive international election observation was limited.

Regional Political Dynamics

The Sierra Leone based People’s Democratic League (PDL) issued a congratulatory statement on December 31 praising Doumbouya’s election victory and characterizing the electoral process as peaceful, inclusive, free, and fair. The statement, signed by PDL founder Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh, endorsed Doumbouya’s leadership and expressed confidence in continued Guinea Sierra Leone cooperation.

The PDL statement referenced what it characterized as a sinister media campaign by enemies of Africa attempting to discredit the transition process and import violence into Guinea. The organization praised Guinean security institutions and the General Directorate of Elections for ensuring peaceful election conduct.

This perspective contrasts sharply with assessments from international human rights organizations, United Nations officials, and Guinean opposition groups who have documented restrictions on political freedoms throughout the transition period and during the election campaign.

Guinea represents one of several West and Central African countries experiencing military takeovers since 2020, with similar transitions occurring in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Chad. These countries have faced varying degrees of international pressure regarding timelines for returning to civilian governance and the inclusiveness of transition processes.

Economic Development Agenda

Doumbouya’s campaign emphasized infrastructure development and resource nationalism policies implemented during the transition period. Guinea possesses the world’s largest bauxite reserves and hosts the Simandou iron ore deposit, one of the largest untapped iron ore resources globally.

The Simandou project, a predominantly Chinese owned mega mining initiative at what industry analysts describe as the world’s largest iron ore deposit, officially launched production in November 2025 after decades of delays. Doumbouya has claimed credit for advancing this project and ensuring Guinea derives greater benefits from its mineral wealth.

His administration revoked the license of Emirates Global Aluminium’s subsidiary Guinea Alumina Corporation following a refinery development dispute, transferring the unit’s assets to a state owned company. This turn toward greater state control over mining resources echoes similar policies pursued by military governments in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

Resource nationalism and infrastructure development messaging appear to have resonated with younger Guineans in a country where the median age is approximately 19 years and 52 percent of the population lives below the poverty line according to World Bank data. Some supporters view Doumbouya’s youth relative to previous political leaders as representing generational change.

Transition Completion Questions

Whether Doumbouya’s election victory represents genuine democratic transition or military consolidation through electoral legitimization remains subject to interpretation depending on perspectives regarding democratic standards, political inclusiveness, and the circumstances surrounding opposition exclusions.

Proponents argue the election fulfilled transition commitments by returning Guinea to electoral politics, allowing citizens to vote, and establishing civilian governmental structures even with military leadership continuing through electoral means. This perspective emphasizes stability, economic development priorities, and popular support demonstrated through high turnout and large victory margins.

Critics contend that excluding major opposition figures, restricting political organizing and media freedom, extending presidential terms through referendum, and maintaining tight control over political space fundamentally undermines democratic legitimacy regardless of electoral mechanics. This view characterizes the process as authoritarian consolidation dressed in democratic procedures.

Guinea’s political trajectory moving forward will depend partly on whether Doumbouya’s government broadens political participation, respects civil liberties, maintains economic development momentum, and addresses poverty affecting more than half the population. International engagement with Guinea may reflect ongoing tensions between pragmatic recognition of de facto authority and concerns about democratic governance standards.

The Supreme Court’s validation of election results in coming days will formally conclude the electoral process legally, though debates about the transition’s legitimacy and Guinea’s democratic trajectory are likely to continue among domestic and international stakeholders with differing assessments of what constitutes genuine democratic governance in post coup transitions.