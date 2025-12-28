Guinea Votes as Doumbouya Seeks Seven Year Presidential Term

Guinea held a presidential election on Sunday widely expected to hand General Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a 2021 coup, a seven year mandate, completing the West African nation’s transition back to civilian rule.

Some 6.7 million registered voters went to the polls, which opened at 07:00 GMT on Sunday and closed at 18:00 GMT. The former special forces commander, believed to be in his early 40s, faced eight other candidates in a fragmented field with no strong challenger.

Ousted President Alpha Conde and longtime opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo remain in exile. Among Doumbouya’s challengers is Abdoulaye Yero Baldé, a former education minister under Condé, whose candidacy has drawn attention from opposition supporters who see him as a symbol of resistance to constitutional manipulation.

Doumbouya arrived at Guinea’s Supreme Court in an armoured vehicle on November 3 to formally hand in his candidacy, surrounded by special forces. Thousands of his supporters, who had travelled to Conakry by bus, gathered outside the court, chanting “Mamady champion, Mamady president, Mamady already elected.”

Doumbouya is widely expected to win the vote on December 28 and solidify his hold on power in the resource rich West African nation, as key opposition figures have been barred from participating. The opposition has called for a boycott of the vote in the mineral rich country where 52 percent of the population lives in poverty, according to World Bank figures.

In September, Guineans overwhelmingly backed a new constitution removing the clause that barred junta members from contesting elections, extending presidential terms to seven years and creating a Senate. Provisional results showed turnout at 86.42 percent, though opposition figures disputed that.

Political debate has been muted under Doumbouya. Civil society groups accuse his government of banning protests, curbing press freedom and restricting opposition activity. United Nations (UN) rights chief Volker Turk said on Friday the campaign period “has been severely restricted, marked by intimidation of opposition actors, apparently politically motivated enforced disappearances, and constraints on media freedom.”

In a statement on November 3, the opposition Living Forces of Guinea (FVG) alliance condemned Doumbouya’s candidacy as “a disastrous turning point in our country’s history” and accused him of trampling on “the solemn commitments” he made not to run for president.

Guinea holds the world’s largest bauxite reserves and the richest untapped iron ore deposit at Simandou, officially launched last month after years of delay. Doumbouya has claimed credit for pushing the project forward and ensuring Guinea benefits from its output.

Doumbouya’s government this year also revoked Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) subsidiary Guinea Alumina Corporation’s license after a refinery dispute, transferring its assets to a state owned firm. The turn toward resource nationalism, echoed in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, has boosted his popularity, as has his youth in a country where the median age is about 19.

“For us young people, Doumbouya represents the opportunity to send the old political class into retirement,” said Mohamed Kaba, a mechanic in Conakry. “There is a lot of corruption right now, but I hope these things will be sorted out.”

Benedict Manzin, lead Middle East and Africa analyst at risk consultancy Sibylline, said if elected, Doumbouya “will likely utilise his position to further entrench his power and that of the military over Guinea.” “In particular he is likely to position his allies and associates to benefit from the expected economic boom associated with the launch of production” at Simandou, Manzin added.

Doumbouya kept a low profile during the campaign, leaving surrogates to make his case. At a closing rally on Thursday in Conakry, he skipped a speech although he danced with his wife while Congolese star Koffi Olomide performed.

Provisional results are expected within 48 to 72 hours of polls closing. Regional and international observers are monitoring the process closely, as Guinea’s transition is seen as a test case for how military led takeovers in West Africa can or cannot give way to credible civilian rule.