Guinea Secures Historic B+ Credit Rating as Mining Giant Awakens

Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has awarded Guinea its first-ever sovereign credit rating of “B+” with a stable outlook, positioning the West African nation among the continent’s top-performing economies ahead of massive iron ore production from the world’s largest untapped deposit.

The inaugural rating announced Thursday places Guinea as the third best-rated economy in West Africa, driven by what S&P describes as exceptional growth prospects tied to the transformational Simandou mining project. The agency projects Guinea could achieve nearly 10% annual economic growth between 2026 and 2028, significantly outpacing regional averages.

The rating breakthrough comes as Guinea prepares to unlock the Simandou deposit, estimated at 2.8 billion tons of high-quality iron ore, which has remained dormant for decades despite containing some of the world’s richest reserves. The project features ore with 65% iron content, substantially higher than typical grades of 30-40%, making it crucial for steel industry decarbonization efforts.

“The attribution of the B+ rating marks a new beginning for Guinea,” declared Djiba Diakité, Minister and Chief of Staff to the President, who chairs the Simandou Strategic Committee. The rating demonstrates that structural reforms have gained international credibility and positions Guinea as an emerging destination for global investors.

S&P’s assessment praised Guinea’s fiscal discipline, with public deficits projected to remain below 3% of GDP through 2028. The agency noted improved revenue collection through digitalized tax administration and controlled public debt levels. Public debt stood at 44% of GDP in December 2024, featuring favorable long-term maturities and controlled interest rates.

Economic fundamentals have strengthened dramatically, with inflation plummeting from 11% during 2020-2022 to approximately 3.5% currently. The improvement reflects enhanced monetary policy management and economic stabilization efforts under the current administration.

Guinea recently completed comprehensive GDP rebasing that revised nominal economic output upward by 50% to $36.3 billion in 2024, making it the second-largest economy in Francophone West Africa. The statistical revision, supported by international institutions including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and African Development Bank, provides more accurate economic measurements and improves the debt-to-GDP ratio to 30.5%.

The Simandou project represents far more than traditional mining extraction. Guinea has negotiated 15% ownership stakes in both the mining operations and accompanying infrastructure, including a 600-kilometer railway and new port at Morebaya. Transport infrastructure is scheduled for completion by December 2025 with first exports expected shortly after.

Chinese and international mining consortiums are developing separate blocks of the deposit. SMB Winning and Baowu control blocks 1 and 2, while Rio Tinto and Chinalco manage blocks 3 and 4. The integrated approach ensures Guinea captures value beyond raw material exports through infrastructure development and local content requirements.

Guinea’s rating achievement stands out in the African context, where most countries receive “B-” ratings from S&P, indicating higher credit risk and “junk bond” status. Only Botswana and Mauritius maintain investment-grade ratings above Guinea’s speculative-grade B+ assessment.

The Simandou 2040 Program encompasses broader economic diversification beyond mining, including human capital development through the “Simandou Academy” initiative. The comprehensive strategy aims to transform Guinea’s economic structure while maximizing benefits from natural resource wealth.

S&P highlighted Guinea’s strengthening international partnerships with multilateral institutions and private sector investors. Ongoing discussions with the IMF regarding a new program provide additional confidence factors for international markets.

The rating milestone removes a significant barrier to international financing and enhances Guinea’s ability to attract investment for strategic infrastructure projects. The stable outlook suggests S&P expects continued policy consistency and economic progress over the medium term.

Guinea’s emergence as a major iron ore producer comes as global steel industries seek higher-grade materials to reduce emissions. The exceptional quality of Simandou ore positions Guinea to capture premium pricing while supporting international decarbonization goals.

The rating success validates Guinea’s economic transformation strategy and establishes credibility with international investors ahead of one of Africa’s largest mining developments in recent decades.