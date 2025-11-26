Guinea-Bissau Coup Overshadows Peaceful Vote

Bissau, November 26, 2025 — What began as a hopeful chapter in Guinea-Bissau’s democratic journey has been thrown into turmoil after the armed forces announced a coup d’état just days after citizens cast their ballots in presidential and legislative elections.

The elections, held on November 23, 2025, were widely praised for their orderly conduct. International observers from the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM), the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission (EOM), and the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) issued a joint statement commending the people of Guinea-Bissau for their strong civic engagement and the professionalism of polling staff, security forces, and party agents.

However, optimism quickly gave way to alarm when the military declared it had seized power before official results could be announced. The announcement came shortly after the observer missions met with the two leading presidential candidates, who had pledged to respect the will of the people regardless of the outcome.

Regional Leaders Speak Out

In their joint communiqué, the heads of the three missions — H.E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, former President of Mozambique and head of the AU mission; H.E. Issifu Baba Braímah Kamara, head of the ECOWAS mission; and H.E. Goodluck Jonathan, former Nigerian President and head of the West African Elders Forum — condemned the coup as a “blatant attempt to disrupt the democratic process and the gains achieved thus far.”

They urged the African Union and ECOWAS to take immediate steps to restore constitutional order and called for the release of detained officials, including members of the electoral commission.

Arrests and Rising Tensions

Reports from Bissau indicate that several senior government and electoral officials have been arrested, raising fears of a prolonged political crisis. The missions expressed concern that these detentions could derail the electoral process and undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.

Despite the tense atmosphere, the observer groups appealed to citizens to remain calm and avoid violence. “We underscore the importance of preserving peace, stability, and the well-being of the Bissau-Guinean people during this sensitive period,” the statement read.

Background: A Fragile Democracy

Guinea-Bissau, a small West African nation of about two million people, has a long history of political instability, with repeated coups and contested elections since independence in 1973. The 2025 elections were seen as a crucial test of the country’s ability to consolidate democratic governance after years of turbulence.

International partners, including the United Nations, European Union, and regional blocs, had invested heavily in supporting electoral reforms and strengthening institutions ahead of the vote. The sudden military intervention threatens to undo these efforts and isolate the country diplomatically.

What Comes Next

Diplomatic sources suggest that ECOWAS may convene an emergency summit to address the crisis, while the AU Peace and Security Council is expected to deliberate on possible sanctions or mediation efforts.

For now, Guinea-Bissau’s citizens remain in limbo, awaiting clarity on whether their votes will be respected or whether the country will once again be plunged into uncertainty.