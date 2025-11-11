Guinea-Bissau Advances Toward A National Energy Policy With ECOWAS And World Bank Support

From 5 to 7 November 2025, Bissau hosted a series of workshops to present and validate the orientations of Guinea-Bissau’s forthcoming National Energy Policy. The initiative, led by the Government of Guinea-Bissau, is supported both technically and financially by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) through the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), with additional backing from the World Bank.

The goal of this effort is to establish a viable, reliable, and sustainable energy policy that meets the needs of the population while driving growth in the energy sector. The workshops convened representatives from public institutions, the private sector, and civil society to review and discuss strategic orientations prepared by a consultant engaged under the project. This consultant was tasked with drafting the policy document and facilitating national consultations.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Energy, Mr. Carlos Alberto Handem, Director-General of Energy, expressed gratitude to ECOWAS for its ongoing support in strengthening Guinea-Bissau’s energy sector. Mr. Arnaud Kouadio Bah, representing ROGEAP, reaffirmed ECOWAS’s commitment to helping the country build an inclusive, high-quality, and sustainable energy framework.

ROGEAP is financed by the World Bank, the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), and the Directorate General for International Cooperation (DGIS). Implementation is carried out by the ECOWAS Commission, through its Department of Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalization, in partnership with the West African Development Bank (WADB).