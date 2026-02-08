Guinea and EU Strengthen Cooperation to Curb Irregular Migration to Europe

The Guinean government and the European Union (EU) have agreed to strengthen cooperation through concrete actions to curb the irregular migration of young Guineans to Europe, according to official sources in Conakry.

Morissanda Kouyate, minister of foreign affairs, African integration, and Guineans abroad, met on Friday, February 7, 2026, in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, with EU Ambassador to Guinea Xavier Sticker. The meeting was specifically dedicated to addressing the issue of irregular immigration and exploring collaborative solutions to the growing phenomenon affecting both Guinea and European nations.

Discussing the consequences of irregular migration, Kouyate described it as a loss for the country and for the entire Guinean nation. He indicated that his department would work closely with the EU to identify practical and pragmatic solutions while ensuring respect for human dignity and the rights of migrants throughout any policy interventions.

For his part, Sticker reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to improving the processing of cases for Guinean migrants currently in Europe. He also emphasized the importance of seeking solutions through dialogue to address the challenges of irregular migration and the legal status of Guinean nationals residing in Europe without official documentation.

The meeting comes amid growing concerns over irregular migration from West Africa to Europe, with Guinea emerging as a significant departure point for migrants attempting the perilous Atlantic route to Spain’s Canary Islands. Thousands of young Guineans have been setting sail from the country’s Atlantic coast in recent years, elongating the already dangerous journey to Europe.

According to Frontex, the EU border and coast guard agency, the Western African corridor remained the most active route for irregular migration in early 2025, with significant numbers of arrivals from Mali, Senegal, and Guinea. Political instability, economic hardship, and limited employment opportunities appear to be driving factors behind the migration surge from Guinea and neighboring countries.

Guinea serves as a country of origin, destination, and transit point for migrants, with intra regional migration being the most common pattern. Within the country, various factors such as recurrent political instability, economic challenges, social crises, and lack of employment or training opportunities have contributed to outward migration flows, particularly among young people seeking better economic prospects.

The Guinean government under President Mamadi Doumbouya has prioritized addressing migration through economic development, with the transitional administration emphasizing job creation for young people and women as well as engagement of the diaspora in the country’s economic and social development process. The government has also worked to implement a National Migration Policy involving multiple ministries and civil society organizations.

Kouyate, who retained his foreign affairs portfolio following the appointment of Guinea’s new cabinet in late January 2026, has been a key figure in the government’s migration diplomacy. He previously led efforts to repatriate Guinean nationals from Tunisia in 2023 following a migration crisis in that North African country and has worked to establish migration governance frameworks in cooperation with international organizations including the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The EU has been seeking to strengthen partnerships with West African countries to address root causes of irregular migration while also improving cooperation on returns and readmission of irregular migrants. European nations face pressure to manage irregular arrivals while balancing humanitarian obligations and development cooperation with countries of origin.

The dialogue between Guinea and the EU reflects broader efforts across the region to develop comprehensive migration management frameworks that address both the drivers of irregular migration and the rights and welfare of migrants. The emphasis on practical and pragmatic solutions signals a recognition that effective migration governance requires addressing economic development, governance challenges, and legal migration pathways alongside border control measures.

Guinea’s economy has shown signs of resilience, with the World Bank projecting medium term growth acceleration driven in part by the launch of the Simandou mining project. GDP growth is expected to reach 6.5 percent in 2025 before averaging around 10 percent in 2026 and 2027, which could create employment opportunities that reduce migration pressures if economic benefits are broadly distributed.

The cooperation between Guinea and the EU on migration management is expected to continue through technical exchanges, capacity building programs, and policy dialogue aimed at developing sustainable approaches that respect migrants’ rights while addressing the concerns of both countries of origin and destination.