Guided by Royal Instructions, Morocco Steps Up Efforts to Support Vulnerable Areas During Cold Spell

Pursuant to instructions from King Mohammed VI, the Ministry of the Interior, in coordination with the relevant government departments, services and institutions, has intensified its mobilisation efforts to address the potential impacts of weather disturbances during the of 2025-2026 winter season.

In line with the royal guidelines, Walis of the regions, along with the governors of the provinces have all urged a minute monitoring of the weather conditions, close coordination among the relevant stakeholders as well as proactive and preventive measures aimed at safeguarding the population and alleviate the potential damage, according to a statement from the Ministry of the Interior.

In this respect, a control and watch center has been activated at the line ministry, according to the same source, while provincial watch and monitoring committees have been implemented and activated, as part of the national plan for mitigating the impact of cold waves for the current cold season.

This plan is marked with updated on the ground data, expanded interference scope and diversified target tools, in a way that guides interventions more effectively and enhance their efficiency in the concerned zones.

This plan targets broad segments of the population living in villages across 28 prefectures and provinces, with the aim of providing the necessary assistance and support to those affected, in order to ease their hardships under the difficult conditions that might be due to weather disturbances.

It also involves continuous on-the-ground support, taking into account the specific characteristics of each region and the nature of the potential risks they may face during this period.

In line with ongoing efforts, the Interior Ministry, through its central and territorial services and in coordination with various concerned departments, has worked to enhance intervention levels through continuous on-the-ground monitoring, regular supply of essential products and heating materials to affected areas, and the proactive deployment of logistical resources near potentially blocked roads for potential clearance.

These measures also include organizing food aid distribution operations, providing blankets and firewood for targeted groups, and ensuring immediate intervention for people in critical or emergency situations, while maintaining road and telephone links and the supply of fodder necessary for the protection of livestock in the affected areas.

Reaffirming the total mobilization of various public services and authorities in application of the High Instructions of King Mohammed VI, the Ministry of the Interior emphasizes the continued efforts needed to alleviate the suffering of the population, ensure the safety of citizens and their property, and address any challenges arising from weather disruptions during this winter season.

Furthermore, the Ministry has urged all citizens, particularly those residing in the affected areas, to increase vigilance and adhere to the safety recommendations issued by the competent authorities. It also urged them to avoid taking risks that could endanger lives and property.

The Ministry also called for caution during travel and advised avoiding routes and areas at risk of disruption, given the potential severe weather conditions, in order to help minimize risks and ensure the safety of all.