Guardian Exclusive: London-based firm with heavyweight backing received £3.3m loan from Treasury fund for start-ups.

In late 2020, amid the economic maelstrom unleashed by Covid-19, there were few better places to be than sitting on top of a goldmine.

In Ghana, the west African country once called the Gold Coast by British colonisers, the Bogoso-Prestea mine was producing 4,000 ounces of the precious metal a month, valued at $6m (£4.5m).

As gold prices reached record highs, London-based Blue International Holdings – a seasoned investor in African energy projects, pounced to buy the mine for $95m.

Blue International promised “attractive financial returns while having a positive impact on the communities and countries in which it operates, and the planet as a whole”, according to its website.