GTP Backs Pure Pad Initiative to Combat Period Poverty

TexStyles Ghana Limited (TSG), known commercially as GTP, has joined forces with Landfills2Landmarks Foundation, Grace Presbyterian Church Akropong District and Amor Europe to launch the Pure Pad pilot project addressing menstrual health challenges and environmental sustainability in Ghana.

The initiative, unveiled on October 5, 2024, at Grace Presbyterian Church in Akropong, introduces reusable sanitary pads manufactured from 100 percent cotton fabric sourced from post production textile offcuts. The project targets young girls in underserved communities while simultaneously reducing textile waste destined for landfills.

The pilot programme aims to distribute reusable pads to 2,500 girls in deprived communities across the country. Fifty local microenterprises, including church groups, women’s cooperatives and community organizations, will receive training to manufacture the pads. The initiative will divert 40 tonnes of textile offcuts from landfills.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide and Adviser to President John Dramani Mahama and Board Chair of Landfills2Landmarks, attended the launch alongside Samuel Awuku, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapim North Constituency, Jane Savage, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pure Amore Pads United Kingdom, Jonathan Sait, CEO of Sait Recycling, the Queen Mother of Akropong and Samuel Ofori Gyampoh, Co Founder of Landfills2Landmarks.

Reuben Sam, Marketing Manager of the GTP brand, represented TSG at the event and emphasized the project’s alignment with the company’s core mission. He explained that the initiative supports the brand’s goal of empowering women and giving them confidence to pursue their aspirations.

Sam stated that keeping girls in school remains a priority for the project, as access to menstrual products directly affects school attendance rates. By providing cotton fabrics for the production of reusable sanitary pads, TSG seeks to offer freedom, dignity and confidence to all beneficiaries.

The Pure Pad project represents a women led programme that transforms verified textile offcuts into affordable reusable menstrual products. Beyond addressing period poverty, the initiative builds skills and creates employment opportunities in the green economy sector.

TexStyles Ghana Limited operates as a member of the global textile company Vlisco BV, headquartered in Helmond, The Netherlands. The company, located at the Heavy Industrial Area in Tema, manufactures and distributes the GTP brand, which was first launched in Ghana in January 1966 by President Kwame Nkrumah.

TSG also produces WOODIN, another locally designed and manufactured brand, while importing VLISCO from its parent company in The Netherlands. The company’s involvement in the Pure Pad project demonstrates continued commitment to corporate social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

The Akropong pilot marks the first phase of what organizers envision as a national model connecting skill development, community engagement and faith based organizations to address menstrual health challenges. The project complements government efforts to eliminate period poverty while ensuring menstrual products remain accessible, affordable and environmentally responsible.

Landfills2Landmarks Foundation describes the initiative as embodying its mission to transform waste into economic opportunity while creating lasting social impact. The organization focuses on diverting textile waste from landfills through upcycling and operates flagship retail locations across the West African sub region.