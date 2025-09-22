GTEC Suspends UCC Operations Over Vice-Chancellor Row

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has suspended processing of all major requests from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) following the institution’s refusal to comply with directives regarding Vice-Chancellor Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong’s tenure.

The unprecedented administrative action, effective immediately, blocks UCC’s access to accreditation processes, government subventions, Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) support, research allowances, recruitment approvals, and other financial clearances. The dispute centers on Professor Boampong’s continued stay in office beyond the compulsory retirement age of 60.

In a letter dated September 22, 2025, to the university’s Registrar, GTEC Acting Deputy Director-General Professor Augustine Ocloo stated the suspension would remain until UCC provides evidence of full compliance with commission directives. The move represents the most severe administrative penalty imposed on a public university in recent memory.

GTEC initially ordered Professor Boampong to vacate his position in a letter dated Friday, September 19, 2025, citing constitutional requirements under Article 199(1) mandating compulsory retirement at age 60 for public office holders. University statutes additionally limit Vice-Chancellor tenure to four years, renewable for three more, provided retirement thresholds remain unbreached.

University of Cape Coast management has defied the GTEC directive ordering the removal of Vice-Chancellor Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, setting the stage for a constitutional showdown over academic independence. The institution’s governing council declined to implement the directive or appoint Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto as Acting Vice-Chancellor.

The administrative standoff has effectively delisted UCC from GTEC’s public university registry, creating uncertainty about the institution’s operational status. This unprecedented step raises questions about student academic credentials, staff employment status, and ongoing research programs requiring regulatory approval.

Legal complications further entangle the dispute following a High Court injunction issued on October 8, 2024, which barred the university’s Governing Council from making decisions regarding Professor Boampong’s appointment. GTEC has directed the council to suspend appointing a substantive Vice-Chancellor until court proceedings conclude.

The constitutional crisis highlights tensions between regulatory oversight and university autonomy in Ghana’s tertiary education sector. GTEC maintains its authority to enforce retirement regulations for public institutions, while UCC appears to challenge this interpretation based on academic freedom principles.

Financial implications could prove severe for UCC operations, as government subventions and GETFund support represent significant portions of public university budgets. Research programs requiring external funding may face immediate disruption, potentially affecting ongoing academic projects and student programs.

External pressure has mounted through petitions to President John Dramani Mahama requesting enforcement of constitutional provisions requiring Professor Boampong to vacate office, demonstrating broader public interest in resolving the administrative impasse.

The dispute establishes precedent for regulatory enforcement in Ghana’s higher education sector, where retirement age compliance has occasionally generated controversy. Other public universities may face similar scrutiny regarding leadership transitions and statutory compliance.

Until legal proceedings resolve the underlying issues, UCC’s operational capacity remains severely constrained through GTEC’s administrative suspension. Students, faculty, and stakeholders await resolution of what represents one of Ghana’s most significant higher education governance crises in recent years.

The standoff underscores broader questions about institutional accountability, regulatory authority, and constitutional governance within Ghana’s public university system. Resolution may require judicial intervention to clarify competing interpretations of statutory requirements and institutional autonomy.