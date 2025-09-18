GTEC Shuts Down Kumasi Nursing College Over Expired Accreditation

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission has ordered the immediate closure of Royal Nursing College in Kumasi after discovering the institution operated without valid accreditation for nearly four years, raising serious questions about regulatory oversight in Ghana’s health education sector.

The commission’s directive, contained in a letter dated September 12, 2025, and signed by Director-General Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, revealed that the college’s accreditation expired on December 16, 2021, yet continued enrolling students and collecting fees throughout this period.

This regulatory enforcement action follows a joint meeting held on August 28, 2025, between the college’s management, GTEC, the Nursing and Midwifery Council, and the Ministry of Health’s Health Training Institutions Unit. The session exposed significant operational gaps that prompted immediate intervention from multiple regulatory bodies.

The closure affects hundreds of students who enrolled between 2021 and 2024, believing they were attending an accredited institution. GTEC has mandated that the college work with its mentor institution, the University of Cape Coast, to develop a comprehensive teach-out plan ensuring these students can complete their nursing education without losing academic credits or career prospects.

The commission’s investigation revealed systemic documentation failures at the institution. Royal Nursing College must now submit complete employment records for all staff, including appointment letters, curriculum vitae, and proof of regular salary payments, to verify the legitimate employment status of both teaching and administrative personnel.

GTEC’s action represents a broader crackdown on unaccredited health training institutions across Ghana. The commission has previously issued public warnings about institutions operating without proper authorization, emphasizing that certificates, diplomas, or degrees from unaccredited colleges are not recognized for employment, further education, or professional licensing.

The nursing education sector has faced increased scrutiny as demand for healthcare professionals grows following the COVID-19 pandemic. With Ghana’s health system requiring more qualified nurses and midwives, regulatory bodies have intensified oversight to ensure training quality meets international standards.

Students currently enrolled at Royal Nursing College face uncertainty about their academic futures, though GTEC’s teach-out plan requirement provides some protection. The University of Cape Coast, serving as the mentor institution, will play a crucial role in facilitating student transfers and credit recognition to minimize disruption to their educational journeys.

The financial implications for affected families remain significant, as many students likely paid substantial fees believing they were investing in accredited education. GTEC’s enforcement action, while protecting future students from similar situations, raises questions about compensation mechanisms for those who suffered losses during the unaccredited period.

This closure highlights ongoing challenges in Ghana’s private tertiary education oversight system. GTEC, formed in 2020 through the merger of the National Council for Tertiary Education and the National Accreditation Board, continues strengthening regulatory frameworks to prevent similar incidents.

The institution must demonstrate comprehensive corrective actions addressing all identified deficiencies before GTEC and NMC will consider restoration of accreditation. This process includes submitting verifiable evidence of improvements and undergoing joint inspection by both regulatory bodies.

The Royal Nursing College case serves as a warning to other private health training institutions operating in regulatory gray areas. GTEC’s decisive action signals increased enforcement of accreditation requirements, potentially affecting other institutions with expired or questionable authorization status.

For prospective nursing students, this incident underscores the importance of verifying institutional accreditation status before enrollment. Both GTEC and the Nursing and Midwifery Council maintain public databases of accredited institutions that students should consult before making educational investments.

The closure also impacts Ghana’s broader health workforce development goals, as the country struggles to train sufficient healthcare professionals to meet growing demand. Each disruption in nursing education capacity affects the pipeline of qualified professionals entering the healthcare system.

As GTEC continues strengthening oversight mechanisms, the Royal Nursing College closure may represent the first of several enforcement actions targeting institutions operating without proper authorization, ultimately protecting students and maintaining educational quality standards in Ghana’s health sector.