GTEC Orders University of Ghana to Reverse Fee Increases

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed the University of Ghana to immediately reverse all fee and dues increases introduced for the 2025/2026 academic year, warning that serious regulatory sanctions will be imposed if the directive is not followed.

In a letter dated January 5, 2026, and signed by Director General Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, GTEC stated that the university must provide evidence of compliance by January 12, 2026, or face punitive measures. The directive was copied to the Minister of Education, his deputy, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, the Chairman of the Vice Chancellors of Ghana, and the Director of Internal Audit at the University of Ghana.

The order follows reports that the premier university raised fees by over 25 percent and introduced new charges without the required approvals from Parliament. Some freshman bills reportedly jumped by over 30 percent, with Level 100 Humanities students now expected to pay 3,110 cedis, up from 2,319 cedis last year.

GTEC noted that it had already instructed all publicly funded tertiary institutions in a November 3, 2025 circular not to increase fees for the current academic year without following proper statutory procedures. The Commission stressed that any review of fees must comply with the Fees and Charges Act, which requires prior parliamentary approval before public institutions can adjust charges.

According to the directive, the university is now required to reverse any fee increases and new dues immediately, credit all continuing students who have overpaid compared to last academic year’s fees for the next academic year, and refund the difference to final year students who have paid in excess of the fees for last academic year.

GTEC also ordered the university to revert all dues, including Students’ Representative Council (SRC) and Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) dues, to last academic year’s rates. Additionally, the university must suspend any new fees, such as the 75th Anniversary dues and Development Levy if newly introduced, except for those that were already in place.

The Commission emphasized that all fees must be set at the last academic year’s rate, stating clearly that failure to comply would result in serious regulatory sanctions being instituted against the institution.

University of Ghana management has sought to distance itself from responsibility for the fee increases, arguing that the increments are almost entirely driven by third party levies introduced by student governance bodies rather than the central administration.

Speaking to Citi News before the GTEC directive, Pro Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs Professor Gordon Awandare emphasized that the university has limited oversight over the specific charges added by the SRC and GRASAG. He explained that while the university has absorbed rising costs for two years, student leaders concluded that their specific programmes, such as the ambitious SRC Hostel Development project, could no longer be sustained without a significant revenue boost.

Professor Awandare argued that base fees charged by the university remain modest when weighed against the current economic climate of high inflation and soaring utility costs. He stated that fees of about 2,000 cedis for an entire academic year at Ghana’s premier university are difficult to describe as excessive, noting that utilities and operational costs have increased significantly while university fees have largely remained unchanged since 2022.

The Pro Vice Chancellor encouraged students to engage directly with SRC or GRASAG leadership to clarify any concerns and ensure open and transparent dialogue, suggesting that even students themselves recognise that previous fee levels were no longer realistic under current economic conditions.

However, the GTEC directive makes no distinction between increases implemented by university management and those introduced by student bodies, requiring all increments to be reversed regardless of their origin. The Commission’s stance reflects its interpretation that student governance fees are part of the overall fee structure subject to parliamentary approval under the Fees and Charges Act.

In its November 3, 2025 directive, GTEC had explained that it noted that public tertiary education institutions have, over the years, reviewed student fees without adhering to proper procedures, causing implementation difficulties. The Commission stated that to ensure compliance with statutory requirements under the Fees and Charges Act and in line with its mandate to promote the effective and efficient operation of tertiary education institutions, it was reminding all universities that new fees for the 2025/2026 academic year cannot be charged without prior approval from Parliament as mandated by law.

The directive represents one of the strongest regulatory interventions by GTEC in recent years and signals the Commission’s determination to enforce compliance with fee regulation procedures across the tertiary education sector. The January 12 deadline gives the University of Ghana just seven days to implement the comprehensive reversal and prepare evidence of compliance.

Ghanaians on social media have welcomed GTEC’s directive, with many praising the Commission’s swift action. Some users questioned how student bodies could charge their colleagues excessively, while others commended Professor Jinapor and his team for what they described as efficient state institution management.

The development comes amid broader efforts by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu to maintain affordability in tertiary education. Any variation to the GTEC directive must have explicit written approval from the Minister, according to the letter.

UG-Letter