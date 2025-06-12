GTEC Orders GIFEC CEO to Stop Using “Doctor” Title Over Unaccredited PhD

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed Sofo Rashid Tanko-Computer, acting CEO of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC), to cease using the title “Doctor” after determining his claimed PhD from Kingsnow University was unearned.

A June 3, 2025 letter seen by Graphic Online requires Tanko-Computer to remove the title from all official documents, profiles, and public platforms, with proof of compliance demanded.

GTEC’s action follows its May 30 public warning about increasing misuse of academic titles, particularly by public figures. The Commission emphasized that presenting unaccredited qualifications violates Ghana’s Education Regulatory Bodies Act (2020) and erodes trust in the education system.

Tanko-Computer maintains his 2016 online doctorate in Public Administration from Kingsnow University is legitimate, dismissing critics during a June 11 Joy Prime interview as “foolish” and refusing to engage further.

Kingsnow University’s only digital presence is a basic WordPress blog created recently amid growing scrutiny. GTEC has pledged to name offenders and pursue legal action, stressing that honorary degrees cannot substitute earned qualifications.

The development comes five months after Tanko-Computer’s controversial GIFEC appointment, reigniting debates about credential verification for public officials.