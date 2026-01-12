GTEC Maintains University of Ghana Academic Fees

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has released approved fees for the University of Ghana for the 2025/2026 academic year, confirming that the Academic Facility User Fee will remain unchanged from 2024/2025 levels.

Director General Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai announced the decision in a statement issued on January 12, resolving concerns over the university’s fee structure after ordering reversal of an earlier 25 percent fee increase implemented without parliamentary approval.

The approved fees include Students Representative Council (SRC) dues of GH¢50, an SRC Development Levy of GH¢150, and a Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) Development Levy of GH¢250. Undergraduate students including first year students will also pay a Telecel Broadband Levy of GH¢122.

GTEC also approved a one time 75th Anniversary Levy of GH¢100, which will apply only to the 2025/2026 academic year and will not continue thereafter. The commission noted that students should be adequately informed of their rights, including the option to opt out of certain levies where applicable.

The announcement follows GTEC’s January 5 directive ordering the university to reverse fee increases after discovering the institution had raised fees by approximately 25 percent without obtaining required parliamentary approval under the Fees and Charges Act.

GTEC stated that publicly funded universities cannot review student fees without adhering to proper procedures including seeking parliamentary approval as mandated by law. The commission directed the university to credit continuing students who overpaid compared to 2024/2025 fees, refund the difference to final year students, and revert all dues to previous year rates.

The commission referenced an earlier letter dated November 3, 2025, in which it reminded all public tertiary education institutions that new fees for the 2025/2026 academic year cannot be charged without prior approval from Parliament. Vice chancellors were instructed to maintain current student fees and only implement revised fees after obtaining parliamentary approval.

Deputy Minister of Education Dr. Clement Apaak stated earlier that the ministry does not support the 25 percent fee increment, whether implemented by SRC or GRASAG. He emphasized that particular attention must be paid to students who are yet to fully settle into their programs at the university.

Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Gordon Awandare explained that the attempted fee increases reflected current financial realities rather than unilateral university decisions. He noted that Student Representative Council and GRASAG bills contributed significantly to the overall fee structure, encouraging students to engage directly with their leadership to clarify concerns.

GTEC gave the University of Ghana until January 12 to provide evidence of compliance with its directives, warning that failure would result in serious regulatory sanctions. The commission stressed that any variation from its directive must receive explicit written approval from the Minister of Education.

The statement said the announcement seeks to resolve issues surrounding the 2025/2026 fee schedule for the University of Ghana, adding that the commission is counting on the usual cooperation of all stakeholders to implement it effectively. The directive forms part of broader efforts to promote transparency and ensure compliance within the tertiary education sector.

Students and parents had raised concerns about the initially announced fee increases, which sparked uproar across social media platforms and led to calls for government intervention. Many commentators questioned how student bodies could impose such substantial charges on their colleagues without proper oversight.

The Academic Facility User Fee, which remains frozen at 2024/2025 rates, represents the core tuition component charged by the university for academic instruction and facility usage. By maintaining this fee at previous year levels, GTEC aims to ease financial pressure on students while promoting consistency in fee administration.

GTEC’s intervention underscores the regulatory authority’s mandate to promote effective and efficient operation of tertiary education institutions while ensuring compliance with statutory requirements. The commission continues monitoring fee structures across all publicly funded universities to prevent unauthorized increases.