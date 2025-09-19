GTEC Interference in UCC: University Management Defies Order to Remove Vice-Chancellor

The Management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has rejected a directive from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) which sought to remove Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong from his position as Vice-Chancellor.

UCC’s Management also declined to comply with GTEC’s instruction to appoint Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto as Acting Vice-Chancellor in Professor Boampong’s place. The matter, they noted, falls under the mandate of the University Council, which is the appointing authority.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting convened on 19 September 2025 and chaired by Professor Aheto in his capacity as Pro-Vice-Chancellor. At the meeting, members considered GTEC’s directive, which stated that Professor Boampong had reached the compulsory retirement age of sixty and should therefore vacate his office.

However, Management observed that his current tenure has not expired and is due to end on 31 July 2026.

According to the University Statutes, “A senior member shall retire from his or her appointment and all other offices held by virtue of the appointment at the end of the academic year in which he or she attains the retirement age of 60 years.” The statutes define the academic year as running from 1 August to 31 July of the following year.

The issue of Professor Boampong’s tenure is already the subject of litigation before the High Court, which has granted an injunction restraining any move to remove him from office. An attempt by GTEC to overturn this injunction at the Supreme Court was dismissed.

On this basis, UCC Management maintained that Professor Boampong remains in office on the strength of a valid appointment by the University Council.