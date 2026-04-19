GTEC Flags 62 Unrecognised Institutions, Warns Against Fake Certificates

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has published an updated list of 62 institutions it does not recognise, warning students, parents, and employers to exercise caution before enrolling in or accepting qualifications from these entities.

In a public notice dated April 17, 2026, GTEC said the listed institutions are not approved due to regulatory breaches and quality assurance concerns, urging the public to verify accreditation status before enrolling or accepting certificates.

The list spans institutions from more than a dozen countries, with the United States accounting for the largest share. Seven of the flagged institutions are based in Ghana, raising particular concern about their proximity and accessibility to local students. These include Debest College of Science, Arts and Business; Faith University Seminary (FUS) Ghana; Doxa Open University; Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School; Quest International University; Kingdom Living Bible Institute in Kumasi; and Global Professional College in Effiduase.

International institutions on the list include Universidad Azteca in Mexico; Atlantic International University and Crown University International Chartered in the United States; Selinus University of Sciences and Literature in Italy; Texila American University in Guyana; East Bridge University in France; University of Haana in Germany; and Dublin Metropolitan University, listed under the United Kingdom and Cyprus. Several theological colleges and Bible seminaries operating primarily in the United States were also named.

GTEC did not provide specific details on the nature of the quality assurance concerns for each institution, but the Commission’s action suggests these entities either lack proper accreditation, fail to meet Ghana’s educational standards, or have been found to operate with questionable academic integrity.

The Commission warned that qualifications from the listed institutions may not be accepted for public sector employment, further academic progression, or professional licensing in Ghana. Employers were specifically advised to verify the accreditation status of applicants’ qualifications before making hiring decisions.

The April 2026 notice expands on an earlier GTEC warning issued in October 2025, which flagged 50 unrecognised institutions. Members of the public can verify the accreditation status of any tertiary institution through GTEC’s official channels at gtec.edu.gh.