GTEC Escalates Academic Title Crackdown Against Prominent NDC Chairman

Ghana’s tertiary education regulator has intensified its campaign against academic title misuse by ordering Richard Kofi Asiedu, Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, to immediately cease using the “Dr” designation in all professional contexts.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission issued the directive in an August 13 letter signed by Deputy Director-General Prof. Augustine Ocloo, marking the second regulatory intervention against Asiedu within months. Intelligence available to the Commission indicates that the Doctorate in question is honorary, and the use of the title “Dr” in public or official capacities is not permissible for honorary degrees under academic standards in Ghana.

The development represents an escalation of GTEC’s ongoing dispute with Asiedu, who previously agreed to discontinue using the title “Professor” following similar regulatory pressure in July. Despite that compliance, the Commission discovered continued use of doctoral credentials that lack proper verification.

GTEC’s investigation revealed that Asiedu has failed to submit required documentation proving earned academic qualifications despite multiple requests. The regulator emphasized that honorary degrees, while recognizing exceptional achievement, cannot be incorporated into formal professional identities under Ghanaian educational protocols.

The directive requires immediate removal of the contested title from institutional profiles, official documents, letterheads, professional biographies, and all digital platforms where Asiedu maintains a presence. The Commission has demanded written confirmation of compliance along with verifiable evidence of title removal.

This enforcement action reflects GTEC’s broader crackdown on academic credential misuse across Ghana’s public sphere. The Commission has clarified that although honorary degrees serve to recognize exceptional achievement and service, recipients are not to incorporate these titles into their formal credentials or identities, noting that it is illegal to do so.

The regulatory pressure extends beyond individual cases, with religious organizations and educational institutions receiving similar warnings. The Assemblies of God recently instructed its ministers to discontinue honorary title usage following GTEC’s policy clarification.

Asiedu operates the St. Andrews Group of Schools while maintaining his political role as NDC’s Central Regional Chairman, making his professional credentials subject to enhanced scrutiny. The intersection of educational leadership and political prominence has amplified attention on his academic qualifications.

Previous reports indicated Asiedu received an honorary doctorate from Azteca University in Mexico, recognizing his contributions to education and business development in Ghana. However, GTEC maintains that such recognition does not confer equivalent status to earned doctoral degrees within Ghana’s academic framework.

The Commission’s enforcement reflects mounting concern about academic integrity erosion in Ghana’s professional landscape. Educational observers note that widespread honorary title misuse undermines public confidence in legitimate academic achievements and creates confusion about professional qualifications.

GTEC has established clear protocols requiring verification of all claimed academic credentials, particularly for individuals in leadership positions across education, politics, and business sectors. The Commission reserves authority to investigate and sanction violations regardless of the holder’s public prominence.

The regulatory body expects full cooperation from Asiedu and has not indicated whether legal action might follow non-compliance. Similar cases have resulted in public censure and professional consequences for individuals who failed to adhere to GTEC directives.

This enforcement demonstrates Ghana’s commitment to maintaining international academic standards while protecting the integrity of educational credentials in professional contexts.