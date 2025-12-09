GTDC Unveils Major Tourism Innovations as ‘Accra By Night’ Records 740 Riders in Eight Months

The Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC) on Tuesday unveiled significant milestones in its flagship

projects—Accra By Night, the Ghana Tourism Marketplace (GTM), and the Ghana Tourism Investment Platform (GTIP)—during a media briefing in Accra, positioning the company as a leading driver of Ghana’s modern tourism economy.

Board Chairman Ben Ohene Ayeh opened the session by praising GTDC’s rising visibility and impact, noting that the company’s “reset agenda” is strengthening the tourism ecosystem through innovation, digitalisation and investment mobilisation.

“I am happy to say that through these initiatives, the GTDC brand is becoming increasingly visible and prominent in the tourism space and beyond,” Ayeh said.

“Their effort and diligence are driving these interventions forward and strengthening the GTDC brand.”

‘Accra By Night’ Becomes a December Favourite

Deputy CEO of Operations Felicity Nelson announced that Accra By Night—launched in April 2025—has quickly become a signature domestic tourism attraction, recording more than 740 passengers in just eight months. The double-decker, open-top night tour showcases Accra’s culture, heritage, food and nightlife, and has completed 10 regular and 10 customised tours so far.

The tremendous demand has expanded the programme from a monthly

schedule to multiple weekly tours throughout December. The initiative is sponsored by Twellium.

“Accra By Night is more than a tour. It is a cultural celebration of who we are as Ghanaians when the sun goes down,” Nelson said. “Our December tours sold out in record time, proving that Ghanaians are eager to explore their own country in new and exciting ways.”

Nelson stressed that Accra is one of the few African cities where an open-top night tour is possible due to its relative safety. The tour also uplifts small businesses and heritage sites, with partner stops including the Osu Night Market, KNMP, Despite Auto Museum, Republic Bar and Alley Bar.

GTDC’s Core Mandate: Building a Profitable Tourism Future

Nelson further highlighted GTDC’s mandate to mobilise investment, support tourism SMEs, and participate in joint ventures that elevate Ghana’s tourism assets.

“GTDC’s mandate is clear. We invest, we support, and we build Ghana’s tourism future with intention and discipline,” she said. “Our work ensures that tourism benefits communities, entrepreneurs and the national economy simultaneously.”

Ghana Tourism Marketplace

(GTM): A Digital Gateway for Brand Ghana

CEO Prof. Kobby Mensah outlined progress on the Ghana Tourism Marketplace, a digital platform connecting hotels, tour operators, artisans and tourism service providers to consumers globally.

So far, GTM has onboarded 50 vendors, processed more than GH₵20,000 in revenue, and attracted over 240 users since its rollout.

“GTM is the digital heartbeat of Ghana’s tourism industry and a smart gateway for global travellers,” Mensah said. “With GTM, we are building a digital economy around tourism that is transparent, efficient and globally competitive.”

In a separate interview, Prof. Mensah stressed that data is the most critical value GTM brings to the sector.

“For many years, people have arrived in Ghana and left without us having the essential data to follow up,” he said. “With this platform, we can tell who is visiting, from where, and how to market to them again. If our British arrivals drop mid-year, for instance, we know immediately that our marketing in the UK needs strengthening.”

He added that the platform amplifies Ghanaian SMEs, giving even the smallest operators global reach.

“Somebody can own no physical asset but still build a tourism business

through GTM. You set up, list your services, and we do the marketing for you—for free,” he said.

Ghana Tourism Investment Platform (GTIP): Attracting Capital Into the Sector

Deputy CEO for Finance and Administration Naomi Borley Alabi showcased steady progress on GTIP, a national interface designed to attract investors to tourism assets across all 16 regions.

GTIP has so far documented 10 high-potential investment sites, ranging from heritage and eco-tourism to coastal and adventure properties, in partnership with the GTA, GIPC, NIB, DBG and the

Forestry Commission.

“GTIP represents possibility and progress because it reflects the Ghana we are building, not the Ghana we inherited,” Alabi said. “We are creating a structured and transparent path for investment that honours our heritage, protects our landscapes, and supports our communities.”

A Modern, Integrated Tourism Ecosystem

Collectively, GTDC’s flagship programmes—Accra By Night, GTM and GTIP—are forming what executives described as a “modern, competitive and integrated tourism ecosystem” that supports entrepreneurship, investment

and national branding.

“Tourism vendors realizing profit is our job,” Mensah said. “These platforms are the means to our end—driving tourism traffic to our spaces, enhancing data analytics, and ensuring Ghana becomes a globally competitive destination.”

As the December in GH season accelerates, GTDC says it is committed to scaling its initiatives to meet rising local and international interest.

By [KingsleyAsiedu]