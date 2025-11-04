GTBank Opens New Branch in Ho to Expand Services

Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited (GTBank) has opened its newest branch in Ho, the Volta Region capital, marking another step in the financial institution’s nationwide expansion strategy.

The new branch opened its doors on Friday, October 31, 2025, and is strategically positioned along Housing Road, directly opposite the Ho New Market. The location aims to provide convenient access to banking services for residents and businesses throughout the region.

The Ho Branch offers customers a complete suite of banking products and services, including personal and business accounts, loan facilities, digital banking platforms, and payment solutions. These services reflect the bank’s focus on combining speed, innovation, and customer convenience.

Thomas John, Managing Director of GTBank Ghana, emphasized the institution’s commitment to accessibility during the branch launch. He stated that the bank’s vision centers on making banking more accessible, simpler, and faster for everyone. The Ho Branch represents an important milestone in fulfilling that promise by serving Volta Region customers and supporting local businesses in their growth efforts.

The bank issued a statement through Agnes Owusu Afram, its Divisional Head for Corporate Communications and Experience, reaffirming GTBank Ghana’s dedication to deepening financial inclusion and contributing to economic growth in every community it serves.

The financial institution extends an invitation to residents, business owners, and potential customers in Ho and surrounding communities to visit the new facility. The branch features a team of customer service professionals ready to deliver the banking experience that has become synonymous with the GTBank brand.

GTBank Ghana Limited operates as a member of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc) and has established itself as one of Ghana’s leading banks. The institution has built its reputation on innovation, customer service excellence, and strong corporate governance principles.

The bank delivers financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions through its network of branches and robust digital channels. This multi platform approach ensures customers can access banking services through their preferred methods.

GTBank Ghana has earned recognition both locally and internationally for its exceptional operations, including winning Business of the Year and Excellence in Customer Service of the Year at the 2025 Ghana Business Awards. These accolades underscore the bank’s commitment to maintaining high standards across all aspects of its operations.

The Ho branch opening represents part of GTBank’s broader strategy to extend quality financial services to underserved and emerging markets across Ghana. By establishing physical presence in regional capitals, the bank aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural banking access.

The Volta Region, with Ho as its administrative capital, continues to attract investment and commercial activity. The presence of a major banking institution like GTBank is expected to facilitate business transactions and support economic development initiatives in the area.